My son Daniel has Mast Cell Activation. His formula induced tachycardia condition continued to progress to massive histamine flares, intolerance to all food. Stanford, Cedars-Sinai and UCLA only made it worse.

His amazing PCP got him on Cromolyn Sodium (CS) and Cyproheptadine for his massive histamine, vascular flares and loss of appetite. All foods cause redness and tachycardia. Even a blood pressure cuff caused his arm to turn red; moving his head induced blotchy flushing. The meds help a lot when he has no food in him - he reacts even without food now - Pedialyte used to stabilize him. They along with multiple other antihistamines help him tolerate a few foods - organic rice noodles, cooked egg whites, organic gluten free nuggets.

Daniel during a large flare when he weighed more (he's lost 10 pounds) always accompanied with tachycardia:

Daniel on meds, small flare (some are much larger):

UCLA's world renouned TPN specialist (who was too scared to put Daniel on TPN for fear he would have an anaphylaxis reaction) took him off all meds to “see what would happen” and he destabilized, massive bile acid diarrhea, anything through his gtube other than pedialtye causing diarrhea and worse histamine. He no longer tolerated cromolyn sodium when we restarted it - starting it causes him to have a flare and elevated heart rate which happens in some severe cases. Cromolyn sodium is a very benign med it stays in the GI tract and coats the mast cells to calm them.

Cyproheptine helps the vascular flares but in more than a microdose causes agitation in Daniel and worsening tachycardia so it is a small tool used sparingly.

We got him on Ketotifen which has helped immensely but it is unable to resolve the vascular issues. For that Singulair could be used but it can cause massive psychotic issues and I am too scared to use. I accessed the 4k per month drug Zyflo I pick up on Tuesday (coupon brings it down to $270) which would resolve the vascular, dumping, GI issues but once you go on it you never get off and it can also cause psychological issues. He has an appointment with a palliative care doctor who puts people on hospice this week. He has lost so much weight.

Everything I have goes to Daniel - the next new doctor, possible treatment, all my heart, energy and emotions tied to if he eats or refuses to, if he flares big or small, wakes in pain or with a smile.

I ordered a Vagustim device his new Dr. recommended - Dr. Silverman, a rheumatologist in Beverly Hills who specializes in Mast cell disorders. I paid $850 for an appointment with him last week. Every moment of the day I am seeking ways to help Daniel, read more, watch other people going through the same thing he is online.

His scoliosis may have caused compression in his neck vein and vagus nerve resulting in this progressive presentation. Releasing the compression may help. There is another specialist I want him to see who views the veins to see how they may be pinched. Daniel's neck vein throbs on his right side which is also his worst side for flares- the one that suffers the most histamine, redness and even eczema at times. I hope he may be able to fit Daniel in and help him.

We also found out he has another genetic condition overmethylating folate which may cause a depletion of B12. Some people have high B12 even though they need B12 shots so tests are not helpful. I'd like to get him B12 shots - so many things on my list of wants for him.

I've been suffering health issues as well. The anxiety and emotional pain, constant rollercoaster, lack of sleep, sleeping with one eye open, have brought on stabbing pins and needles in my feet and hands that have traveled up my legs and arms to my chest. I wake up at night to look at Daniel's ECG, to give him medication if he has a middle of the night flare and the flares in me become worse - my feet and hands in so much pain they become hot. When his heart rate skyrockets, when I see the circles under his eyes deepen and fear his future my heart races in tandem and the tears flow, never ending tears. My leg veins are much worse now and my migraines at times unbearable.

I wrote the 2 poems below a few weeks ago. I feel like I'm nearing a precipice at times watching his health fading, the end.

The metabolic fires burn deep inside his frame, And in the quiet dark, they call my hands and feet by name.

His racing heart beats loud, a rhythm caught in me, A mirrored, breathless wind upon a fragile, restless sea.

The options start to fade, the safe paths close their doors, As things that used to work collapse upon the floor.

And hope - it wears the wings of a velvet butterfly, That shatters into fear beneath a heavy, midnight sky.

But even in the dark where the burning shadows creep, And exhaustion is the only vow a mother’s heart can keep,

I look for butterflies left waiting in the wings, To see if morning light can wake the beautiful, small things.

Because each hour won is a monument of grace, A quiet, sacred gift within this hard, unyielding place.

I hold a steady thankfulness for all who crossed our land, For those who brought a cure, and those who failed to understand

For even hands that stumbled left a lesson in the dust, And sharpened all the edges of a mother’s fierce, deep trust.

When everything is stripped away, down to the final stone, And we are standing at the edge, terrified, alone,

The lowest, darkest point becomes the place where we grow brave. We reach into the fire for the thing that we must save.

We try the thing we feared, because there's nothing left to lose, And find a hidden diamond in the ash we didn't choose.

This journey is a fever dream, ephemeral and wild, A fierce and fragile battleground to protect my beautiful child.

And when the night says this is it, the road has hit the end, A profound, overwhelming gratefulness is the Angel that is sent.

For every single hour, for the privilege of the fight, I am grateful for his heartbeat, and the breaking of the light.

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Our Time on Earth is Not Long

I've learned what it means to be truly grateful,

Knowing our time on this Earth is not long.

When you love someone with a bond this deep,

You fill each fading day with smiles and a quiet song.

The simplest things become beautiful and clear

The slow, tender motion of brushing their hair,

Kissing the back of their neck in the quiet room,

Feeling the soft, radiant warmth of their skin there.

To see them smile is a treasure the world cannot hold,

These moments priceless gems you tuck away into your heart’s deep fold.

You stop counting the years, the months, the days,

And learn to count the minutes instead.

You hold tight to those rare, fragile moments of hope,

Walking a path where the heart is filled with dread.

You almost don’t want the phone call to ring.

You hesitate to try that one last pill,

Thinking maybe, just maybe, it’s the cure you pray for,

While knowing inside that it likely never will.

And after that, there are no more choices left to make.

No more remedies. No more hope to awake.

So you count the heartbeats in the quiet room,

And the spaces in between them that are far too short then far too long

You slow down. You watch them through the fading light.

You watch your words and actions,

You make every single interaction count,

Keeping the love burning fierce and bright.

You realize, with absolute clarity, that this is a gift.

Even as your heart shatters into pieces on the floor,

Even when you are unsure how to hold it together,

Or how you will ever walk through that door.

You just keep repeating the mantra, soft and low,

Whispering how grateful you are for this time,

For these brief, sacred moments that other people miss.

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