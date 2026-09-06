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Johnny Dollar's avatar
Johnny Dollar
Sep 6

I don't know what to say.

I can but offer my prayers. Daniel's obviously courageous.

Thanks for the update.

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1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
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Retired Librarian
Sep 6

Daniel has the best Mom! The only little one in my life has a mentally ill Mom. It means everything -- everything!-- to have a loving Mother. Prayers for both of you🩷

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3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
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