The Heart of "The Chosen"

Scriptures turned into weapons.

No mercy

*

They teach their children songs of supremacy,

See holiness in another’s suffering and death.

No Humility

*

To be chosen is to conquer,

To forgive and be patient a weakness.

No compassion

*

Fear replaces faith,

Violence replaces Trust

The covenant breaks inside them.

A shattered mirror of their sins.

They are blind,

History repeats

Their Dorian Grey rots in jails

In the faces of thousands

Their mutilated prisoners of war

Black Heart 🖤

Disclaimer: This doesn't apply to all people of certain beliefs. It applies to those who carry out dirty deeds, justify and rejoice in them.