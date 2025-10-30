The Heart of "The Chosen"
Scriptures turned into weapons.
No mercy
*
They teach their children songs of supremacy,
See holiness in another’s suffering and death.
No Humility
*
To be chosen is to conquer,
To forgive and be patient a weakness.
No compassion
*
Fear replaces faith,
Violence replaces Trust
The covenant breaks inside them.
A shattered mirror of their sins.
They are blind,
History repeats
Their Dorian Grey rots in jails
In the faces of thousands
Their mutilated prisoners of war
Black Heart 🖤
Disclaimer: This doesn't apply to all people of certain beliefs. It applies to those who carry out dirty deeds, justify and rejoice in them.
