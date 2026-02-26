Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2dEdited

NEVER take your loved one to a research hospital, especially not UCLA.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
2d

👹👹👹👹🤬🤬🤬🤬😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture