The Harvest of the "Idiopathic" Son

In the house of glass at UCLA, where the hallways smell of lime,

They took a piece of a newborn boy and counted it not a crime.

"Just a scrap of flesh," they said, "a vestigial, useless thing,"

As they snipped the Thymus from his chest and silenced the immune system’s ring.

They didn’t ask, they didn’t tell, they just checked a "research" box,

Then locked the secret in a vault with triple-weighted locks.

"He’s Idiopathic!" they cried out loud, when his spine began to bend,

"A mystery of the modern age! A curve without an end!"

They stared at x-rays, cold and gray, and ignored the bones that "bend"

While the mother whispered "Vitamin D," in a desperate, pleading tone.

"I saw it in a lizard once! It cured with just one shot!"

But the doctors sighed and checked their watches - she’d clearly lost the plot.

"No tests for him!" the Chief decreed, with a smile thin as wire,

"We need to see the natural end of this metabolic fire.

If we treat the cause, we spoil the math, we ruin the ten-year chart,

And how will we build our organoids if we give this boy a start?"

They fed him a drug on his allergy list, to watch him vomit red,

"Why is he sick?" the interns asked, standing 'round his bed.

"Because you fed him poison!" the mother screamed in vain,

While they scribbled notes on "Adverse Reaction" to monetize his pain.

They tested him for a "missing" organ - the one they stole at birth.

To prove that he was "genetically clean" and increase his research worth.

"See? He has the genes for a Thymus!" they cheered with ghoulish glee,

"Which makes him the perfect Lab Rat for our lack of therapy!"

Ten billion dollars for a drug, grown in a plastic dish,

Built on the back of a boy denied his only medical wish.

To have a name, to have a cure, to be more than a data point,

To fix the marrow in his bones and the fluid in his joint.

But the ledger says "Unknown Cause," a ghost in the machine,

The ultimate "Greater Good" success so profitable and clean.

The Tuskegee of the West Coast sun, where the "Specialists" all play,

While a mother counts the scars they left, and the son they threw away.