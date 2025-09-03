Myo-inositol enhances thyroid function by facilitating iodine organification and thyroid hormone biosynthesis, which is a crucial step in producing thyroid hormones.

Mechanisms of action

Myo-inositol stimulates the production of hydrogen peroxide within thyroid cells. This generated H2O2 is essential for the process of iodine organification, where iodine is incorporated into the thyroid gland to produce thyroid hormones.

Improved Thyroid Functionality

Myo-inositol increases the amount of available iodine within the thyrocytes, making it more accessible for hormone synthesis.

People with impaired thyroid function, including subclinical hypothyroidism, often show an increased demand for myo-inositol.

The combined use of iodine and myo-inositol offers a potential novel therapeutic strategy to address iodine deficiency and improve thyroid health, according to a review published in Frontiers.

