The Invention Secrecy Act of 1951 allows the government to impose “secrecy orders” on patents they deem a threat to national security, effectively “gagging” inventors.

6,000+ Buried Inventions: As of 2026, over 6,000 patent applications have been hidden under this act, covering areas like energy, transportation, and medicine.

The “Gag” Order: Once a secrecy order is issued, the inventor is forbidden from talking about their work or bringing it to market.

One of many - The Plastics “Vault”: Inventions in the Shadows

While many plastics solutions are public, they are “buried” in a different way - by being bought and shelved by major competitors. If I was to build a “leaked list” of potential plastic-killers, these recent breakthroughs would be on it:

Grapevine Cellulose Films: In late 2025, researchers found a way to turn vineyard waste (canes) into a film that is stronger than plastic bags but decomposes completely in just 17 days .

Mushroom & Seaweed Packaging: Startups like Sway and Xampla have developed natural plant-based polymers to replace everything from plastic wraps to laundry pods.

The 90% Dormancy Rate: Experts estimate that 90% of patents worldwide are never commercialized. In the U.S., billions of dollars of innovation are “locked away” in these dormant patents, which acts as a drag on global progress. “Killer Acquisitions” Major chemical and oil companies hold the most bioplastic patents while the market share for these alternatives remains at a minute 1%. The “Prophetic” Failure: powerful entities are “buying up the patents” to maintain scarcity and control of resources.

The solutions aren’t just “out there”they are legally owned by the people who benefit most from them not being used.