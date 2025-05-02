Thymus Cures Newsletter

///🇨🇦Toxicanadian🇨🇦///
3dEdited

Thank you. Step dad just had a brain scan to see if there's plaque on his brain. I wonder if it's good for atherosclerosis if it would be good for that as well? Will have to do some heavy reading when I feel better.

Mom has emphysema or as they call it now, COPD and I see a study here for that. Very well put together! Thanks a bunch! 💖

3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
Phar Percheron's avatar
Phar Percheron
3d

Oh! What brought this up?

I will follow the rabbit down this one! I wonder if it is just pumpkin seed oil or also pumpkin itself - everybody gives their dogs pumpkin when they have tummy issues.

And did you know there is a product called MMP STOP for laminitis events in horses?

Eleanor Kellon, VMD

5/30/19

MMP activity can be stopped by direct stimulation of inhibitors (TIMP) https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6438986/ or by fighting inflammation and oxidative stress. For example, the Schizandra in MMP Stop is antiinflammatory. Like Phyto-Quench, the MMP Stop may be easing pain by antioxidant and antiinflammatory effects but it is not stopping or reversing the laminitis.

1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
