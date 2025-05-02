Matrix Metalloproteinases (MMPs) play a large part in disease states.

MMPs are a family of zinc-dependent enzymes that break down various components of the ECM (extracellular matrix) including collagen, elastin, and other proteins, crucial for tissue structure and function

The balance between MMPs and their inhibitors (TIMPs) is crucial for maintaining tissue homeostasis.

When MMP activity is dysregulated, it can lead to excessive ECM degradation and tissue damage.

MMPs can interact with other signaling molecules and pathways, further contributing to disease progression.

Heart Disease:

MMPs play a role in atherosclerosis, the buildup of plaque in arteries, by degrading the ECM in the arterial walls. This degradation can weaken the arterial wall, leading to plaque rupture, and further contributing to cardiovascular disease.

Cancer:

MMPs can promote cancer development and progression by facilitating cell invasion and metastasis, as well as disrupting the normal ECM structure that supports cell growth.

Inflammatory Disorders:

MMPs are involved in inflammation and tissue damage in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and multiple sclerosis, where they contribute to the breakdown of tissue and the progression of inflammation.

Infectious Diseases:

MMPs can be upregulated during bacterial sepsis and other infections, leading to tissue damage and organ dysfunction.

MMPs are also implicated in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetic nephropathy, and other conditions where tissue remodeling and ECM degradation play a role.

MMPs are triggered by many things…such as house dust mites are implicated in COPD and mites implicated in Rosacia.

A Danish Nationwide Cohort Study has linked Rosacea With Risk for Glioma

Glioma accounts for 80% of all primary malignant tumors in the central nervous system, and these tumors also show upregulation of certain matrix metalloproteinases.

Parasitic infections also upregulate MMPs https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0163725811002117

How do you block MMPs in a healthy way?

Salvia miltiorrhiza extract, particularly salvianolic acid A and B, can inhibit the activity of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs).

Safflower seed oil can suppress MMP-1

Pumpkin seed oil can reduce MMP-9 levels in both intestinal and muscular tissues.

Sesame oil has also been shown to modulate MMP-2 and MMP-9.

Green tea polyphenol EGCG can inhibit MMP-2 and MMP-9, impacting cancer cell invasiveness.

Sulforaphane, found in broccoli and cabbage, can suppress MMP-9.

Ginsenosides from Panax root can suppress cancer cell proliferation by inhibiting MMP-2 and MMP-9.

Caffeic acid from various fruits, vegetables, and coffee can also inhibit MMP-9.

Squalamine, a natural compound extracted from shark cartilage, acts as a potent inhibitor of MMPs.

The Best of Both Worlds

Glutathione can act as both an activator and an inhibitor of matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), depending on the specific MMP and the context. In some cases, it can promote the activation of MMP zymogens, particularly in the presence of oxidative stress. However, it can also act as an inhibitor, attenuating MMP activity.