Sleight of Hand

Watch the bird and not the cage, In this deregulated, “Warp Speed” age. They’ll ban the trails but keep heavy metal soot, With a “Healthy” label on a heavy boot. It’s a circus of gears and Chemical Pride, Where truth is the only thing left to hide.

Trump has moved to dismantle the agencies and rules that monitor chemical poisoning:

Defunding the Chemical Safety Board (CSB): The FY 2026 budget proposal sought to zero out funding for the independent agency that investigates chemical accidents and explosions.

Weakening the Risk Management Program (RMP): On February 18, 2026, the RMP rule has been weakened which is the primary defense against catastrophic industrial chemical releases.

The 2026 Farm Bill (H.R. 7567)

The current draft of the 2026 Farm Bill further facilitates chemical use by:

Delaying safety reviews for hundreds of pesticides until 2031.

Removing Clean Water Act protections that limited toxic fire retardants and pesticides from being sprayed directly into waterways.

The Mercury Rollback

On February 20, 2026, the Trump EPA finalized a repeal of the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS), which had previously forced power plants to capture 90% of their mercury emissions which can lead to permanent neurological damage in children.

The repeal removes the requirement for plants to use modern filtration technology and eliminates continuous emissions monitoring.

This allows coal- and oil-fired plants to release significantly more mercury, lead, and arsenic into the air, which we breathe in and it falls into soil and water.

While some states are passing bans on atmospheric spraying (often targeting "geoengineering" or "weather modification"), the administration is pushing for federal preemption to stop them.

"Ceiling Preemption": The 2026 Farm Bill and other EPA proposals aim to make federal standards the maximum allowed regulation. This would mean if the federal government says a chemical is "safe" or "critical," a state cannot ban it.

Some Republican-led states, like Alabama, have already moved to voluntarily limit their own power, passing laws that prevent state agencies from setting any pollution limits stricter than what the Trump EPA requires.

The administration has also started using blanket exemptions. The "Emergency" Loophole: In 2025, the administration used a provision in the Clean Air Act to grant two-year exemptions to over 100 facilities, allowing them to ignore standards for toxins like mercury and benzene

Monitoring Gaps: By shutting down the EPA's Office of Research and Development, the government has reduced its ability to detect when chemicals are being "sprayed" or leaked into the atmosphere.

The Geoengineering Conflict

The administration is deregulating industrial pollution, it has taken a public stance against "solar geoengineering".

New EPA Resource: In July 2025, the EPA launched a site to track private geoengineering actors, expressing "significant reservations" about the health risks of atmospheric spraying.

In terms of immediate and documented toxicity to humans, mercury and arsenic are significantly more dangerous than the primary chemicals proposed for geoengineering (like sulfur dioxide or alumina).

While geoengineering carries massive, unpredictable global risks, industrial toxins like mercury and arsenic have well-understood, devastating effects on the human body at very low doses

*Industrial Toxins (Mercury/Arsenic) Known Toxicity Extreme. Causes brain damage, heart disease, and cancer.

*Geoengineering (Sulfates/Alumina) Lower Acute Toxicity. Primarily irritates the lungs and depletes the ozone.

*Mercury: This is a potent neurotoxin. Even tiny amounts from coal plants can lead to learning disabilities, memory loss, and tremors. It is persistent, meaning once it’s in the air and water, it stays for centuries.

*Arsenic: A known carcinogen that causes lung and skin cancer, cardiovascular disease, and neurological damage.

Geoengineering Chemicals: Most proposals involve sulfur dioxide (which causes acid rain and respiratory issues) or alumina particles. While these are not "healthy," they generally lack the severe, permanent neurological impact that heavy metals like mercury have.

More complete list of chemicals to be released in the air now:

1. Neurotoxic Heavy Metals

Mercury: The repeal specifically scraps the mandated 70% reduction in mercury emissions for plants that burn lignite coal. Mercury is a potent neurotoxin that causes irreversible harm to fetal and infant brain development.

Lead: Limits on lead are being eased, allowing for higher concentrations in the air. Lead exposure is linked to neurological damage and cardiovascular disease.

2. Carcinogenic & Toxic Metals

The repeal removes a 2024 requirement that would have reduced emissions of these toxic metals by two-thirds:

Arsenic: A known carcinogen that can cause lung and skin cancer.

Nickel: Linked to respiratory issues and cancer.

Chromium & Cadmium: Heavy metals that contribute to long-term organ damage and cancer risk.

3. Acid Gases & Particulates

Acid Gases: This includes Hydrogen Chloride (HCl) and Hydrogen Fluoride (HF), which were previously reduced by over 96% under stricter standards.

Particulate Matter (Soot): The EPA reverted the "filterable particulate matter" (fPM) standard from 0.010 lb/MMBtu back to the much looser 0.030 lb/MMBtu. This "soot" is a major trigger for asthma attacks and heart disease.

Formaldehyde & Dioxins: These organic pollutants, which can cause reproductive and developmental issues, are also regulated under the weakened MATS umbrella.