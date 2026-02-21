If glyphosate loses legal immunity, the “me too” pesticides already replacing it in consumer products are combinations of diquat dibromide, fluazifop-P-butyl, and triclopyr. In agriculture, the industry is shifting toward using older, high-risk herbicides like 2,4-D and dicamba on resistant GMO crops, alongside newly developed herbicides such as icafolin-methyl.

Key developments in glyphosate alternatives include:

Consumer “Exclusive Formula” Roundup: New consumer products have replaced glyphosate with a mixture of triclopyr (for broadleaf), fluazifop (for grasses), and diquat (for fast-acting burn-down).

Agricultural “Herbicide Treadmill”: The industry has pivoted to GMO seeds resistant to 2,4-D and Dicamba, enabling their expanded use.

New Active Ingredients: Bayer announced a new herbicide, icafolin-methyl, designed to kill weeds by targeting leaf growth.

Other Chemical Alternatives: Glufosinate, pelargonic acid, and ammonium nonanoate are also commonly cited as alternatives. Concerns have been raised that some of these replacements, such as the new Roundup formula, may be significantly more toxic to human health than glyphosate.



Recent reports and independent analyses suggest that the "new" residential Roundup—which replaces glyphosate with a mixture of diquat dibromide, fluazifop-P-butyl, triclopyr, and imazapic—may pose greater human and environmental health risks than the original formula.

Key Studies & Reports

Friends of the Earth (FOE) Analysis (2024): This major report, titled New Roundup, New Risks, found the new formulations are, on average, 45 times more toxic to human health following long-term, chronic exposure.

Frontiers in Pharmacology Review (2025): A review focusing on diquat (a key ingredient in the new formula) linked it to gut damage, microbiome disruption, and potential harm to internal organs.

EPA Evaluation Data: FOE used the EPA's own safety studies to argue that all four replacement chemicals pose higher risks for reproductive health and long-term issues than glyphosate.

Toxicological Comparisons

The following data points highlight the specific risks associated with the new ingredients:

Diquat Dibromide: Found to be 200 times more toxic than glyphosate in terms of chronic exposure. It is classified as a highly hazardous pesticide and is already banned in the European Union.

Environmental Persistence: Diquat has an estimated half-life of 5,500 days (over 15 years), compared to glyphosate's average of 6.5 days.

Wildlife Toxicity: The new ingredients are significantly more likely to harm bees, birds, fish, and earthworms. For example, imazapic is estimated to be 144 times more toxic to algae than glyphosate.

Industry Response

Bayer Global maintains that these active ingredients have been thoroughly studied and approved by the EPA for safe use when applied according to the label. They state the removal of glyphosate from residential products was done exclusively to manage litigation risk, not due to safety concerns.

More poisonous to water and soil

The chemicals replacing glyphosate in residential Roundup -specifically diquat dibromide, triclopyr, imazapic, and fluazifop-P-butyl - exhibit significantly higher soil persistence and greater potential for groundwater contamination compared to the original formula.

Soil Persistence (Half-Life)

The "half-life" is the time required for half of the chemical to break down. While glyphosate has an average soil half-life of 6.5 to 47 days depending on conditions, its replacements can remain active for years.

Diquat Dibromide: This is the most persistent replacement. It binds so strongly to soil organic matter and clay that it becomes "biologically inactive" but remains in the top layers of soil for decades.

Imazapic: Designed for "year-long" weed prevention, it is highly mobile in soil and can be taken up by the roots of non-target trees and shrubs, leading to unintended plant death long after application

Groundwater Leaching Risks

Leaching occurs when a chemical moves through the soil into the water table. Environmental groups like Friends of the Earth report that the new Roundup ingredients are, on average, more likely to contaminate waterways than glyphosate.

Triclopyr: Does not bind tightly to soil, giving it a high potential to leach into groundwater. The EPA has added groundwater advisory statements to labels, cautioning against use in areas with coarse soils or high water tables.

Imazapic: Ranked as having "high" mobility, it is significantly more likely to reach groundwater than glyphosate, which is generally rated "low" for mobility because it binds tightly to soil particles.

Fluazifop-P-butyl: While the parent chemical is less mobile, its primary breakdown product (TFMP) has been found to leach into drainage and groundwater following precipitation in loamy agricultural areas.

Diquat Dibromide: Despite its high toxicity, it has a low risk of leaching because it binds so aggressively to soil particles that it rarely moves deeper than the top inch of soil.

Environmental Impact Summary

Because these chemicals persist longer, they create a "cumulative" effect in the ecosystem. Animals like dogs or cats are more likely to experience chronic exposure by walking on treated soil or consuming grass weeks or months after the initial application.