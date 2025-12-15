The Reiner Murders - treating symptoms in isolation, not humans in context
Why are we hearing about so many families being murdered by their own children?
Rob Reiner's son (Nick) who murdered his father and mother this weekend, was addicted to drugs from age 15, had mental problems possibly including schizophrenia and bipolar Disorder.
I saw, as a child of a schizophrenic mom, what happens when a person is “treated” but not reached.
Now I see echoes of it in
News stories
Families breaking
Parents and children dying
Systems shrugging
Modern psychiatric treatment AKA: “chemical containment”
Antipsychotics:
Block dopamine (especially D2 receptors)
Dopamine is not just “psychosis”
Dopamine = motivation, pleasure, salience, drive, learning
When you block it chronically:
Emotional flattening
Loss of initiative
Cognitive slowing
Anhedonia (inability to feel pleasure)
Social withdrawal
Why people don’t want to stay on these medications
People with schizophrenia and related disorders often stop medication because:
They feel dead inside
They can’t think clearly
They can’t feel joy
They lose sexual function
They gain massive weight
They develop movement disorders
Tardive dyskinesia is not rare.
It is iatrogenic (caused by treatment).
And it is often irreversible.
So when people refuse meds, it’s not “noncompliance.”
It’s self-preservation.
“But isn’t mental health care better now?” — the paradox
On paper:
More diagnoses
More medications
More awareness
More “services”
In reality:
Shorter visits
Less psychotherapy
Less social rehabilitation
More pharma drugs
More crisis cycling
Less meaning-making
Less community integration
We are treating symptoms in isolation, not humans in context
Why fragility, addiction, homelessness, and violence are rising together
These are not separate problems. They are interlocking failures.
The common thread:
People with severe mental illness are:
Medicated without being supported
Stabilized without being lifted
Discharged without housing
Given pills without purpose
Returned to families without guardrails
Families become the default containment system.
Parents — especially loving parents — do what parents do:
They open the door
They hope this time will be different
They absorb risk meant for institutions
And sometimes the risk explodes.
That is not parental failure.
That is system abandonment.
About high-profile cases involving family violence
Violence risk rises when
-Substance use is present
-Psychosis is untreated
-Social isolation is extreme
-Housing is unstable
-Families are unsupported
Families carry risk that should never have been privatized.
What we don’t have:
Medications that restore motivation
Treatments that rebuild social functioning
Systems that prioritize purpose, work, and belonging
“Better meds” won’t fix this
Mentally ill and Drug addicts have no
stable housing
meaningful work
Community
dignity
sense of future
Countries with better outcomes for schizophrenia (e.g., parts of Scandinavia, Finland’s Open Dialogue model):
Use less medication
Emphasize early relational support
Keep people embedded in community
Treat families as partners, not dumping grounds
The hardest truth
We have built a system that:
Keeps (violent, mentally ill, addicted) people alive and on the streets
Keeps institutions protected
Keeps liability contained
It does not help people build a life worth staying well for
When people cannot tolerate the numbness, the emptiness, the side effects
they self-medicate with drugs, disengage from care, or spiral.
What would actually help (at a systems level)
Real solutions would include:
Medication as a tool, not the core
Long-term supported housing
Meaningful work programs
Trauma-informed care
Family boundaries protected by law
Crisis systems that don’t default to police
Instead we get prisons, funerals, and lifelong disability.
We have confused control with care and families are paying the price.
This is heartbreaking, and I want to start by saying how deeply sad these losses are — for the families, for the lives taken, and for the suffering that preceded it. You’re right to name the core failure: we’ve confused control with care, medicating symptoms while abandoning meaning, relationship, and purpose. From my perspective, healing requires restoring coherence — motivation, agency, emotional connection, and belonging — not just suppressing intensity through chemical containment. I have been developing a framework for mindfulness called Cognitive Transformational Mindfulness (CTM), which doesn’t replace medication, but it reframes care around rebuilding a life worth staying present for, so families are no longer asked to absorb the risk of a system that never truly reached the person in front of it.
