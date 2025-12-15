Why are we hearing about so many families being murdered by their own children?

Rob Reiner's son (Nick) who murdered his father and mother this weekend, was addicted to drugs from age 15, had mental problems possibly including schizophrenia and bipolar Disorder.

I saw, as a child of a schizophrenic mom, what happens when a person is “treated” but not reached.

Now I see echoes of it in

News stories

Families breaking

Parents and children dying

Systems shrugging

Modern psychiatric treatment AKA: “chemical containment”

Antipsychotics:

Block dopamine (especially D2 receptors)

Dopamine is not just “psychosis”

Dopamine = motivation, pleasure, salience, drive, learning

When you block it chronically:

Emotional flattening

Loss of initiative

Cognitive slowing

Anhedonia (inability to feel pleasure)

Social withdrawal

Why people don’t want to stay on these medications

People with schizophrenia and related disorders often stop medication because:

They feel dead inside

They can’t think clearly

They can’t feel joy

They lose sexual function

They gain massive weight

They develop movement disorders

Tardive dyskinesia is not rare.

It is iatrogenic (caused by treatment).

And it is often irreversible.

So when people refuse meds, it’s not “noncompliance.”

It’s self-preservation .

“But isn’t mental health care better now?” — the paradox

On paper:

More diagnoses

More medications

More awareness

More “services”

In reality:

Shorter visits

Less psychotherapy

Less social rehabilitation

More pharma drugs

More crisis cycling

Less meaning-making

Less community integration

We are treating symptoms in isolation, not humans in context

Why fragility, addiction, homelessness, and violence are rising together

These are not separate problems. They are interlocking failures.

The common thread:

People with severe mental illness are:

Medicated without being supported

Stabilized without being lifted

Discharged without housing

Given pills without purpose

Returned to families without guardrails

Families become the default containment system.

Parents — especially loving parents — do what parents do:

They open the door

They hope this time will be different

They absorb risk meant for institutions

And sometimes the risk explodes.

That is not parental failure.

That is system abandonment.

About high-profile cases involving family violence

Violence risk rises when

-Substance use is present

-Psychosis is untreated

-Social isolation is extreme

-Housing is unstable

-Families are unsupported

Families carry risk that should never have been privatized.

What we don’t have:

Medications that restore motivation

Treatments that rebuild social functioning

Systems that prioritize purpose, work, and belonging

“Better meds” won’t fix this

Mentally ill and Drug addicts have no

stable housing

meaningful work

Community

dignity

sense of future

Countries with better outcomes for schizophrenia (e.g., parts of Scandinavia, Finland’s Open Dialogue model):

Use less medication

Emphasize early relational support

Keep people embedded in community

Treat families as partners, not dumping grounds

The hardest truth

We have built a system that:

Keeps (violent, mentally ill, addicted) people alive and on the streets

Keeps institutions protected

Keeps liability contained

It does not help people build a life worth staying well for

When people cannot tolerate the numbness, the emptiness, the side effects

they self-medicate with drugs, disengage from care, or spiral.

What would actually help (at a systems level)

Real solutions would include:

Medication as a tool, not the core

Long-term supported housing

Meaningful work programs

Trauma-informed care

Family boundaries protected by law

Crisis systems that don’t default to police

Instead we get prisons, funerals, and lifelong disability.

We have confused control with care and families are paying the price.