Years ago I tried so many things to heal my son Daniel. We tried elimination diets, alkalizing, every type of protein I could get my hands on, special minerals grown on crystals that absorb through the mouth instead of the digestive tract. I had many tests run - the gamut of immune, lymes disease, fecal tests, hair mineral analysis, a fatty acid panel from a specialist in Spain. I had him on organic herbal children's wormer, and multiple other supplements, too many to count. I even sold everything I had, my photography equipment and business, to fund a 2 week stay at a wellness center that did intravenous therapies, hyperbaric oxygen, etc.

None of it helped him.

I started growing organic vegetables and juicing them for Daniel, grew my own wheat grass, made my own sprouts and fermented drinks.

Around this time, I talked with a chiropractor who sponsored Daniel the first few months of the Mannetech Hope Program. A doctor called me and determined Daniel might benefit from their products, including their featured therapy, Ambrotose, a combination of glycoprotein sugars that are on the surface of all cells, helping them to communicate. They sent bulk supplements for free. After the initial sponsor period I purchased them for him. Along with proboost thymic protein A they helped his severely low immune cells to raise and normalize but they didn't stop him from continuing to get infections that landed him in the hospital.

So, I kept searching.

Since I had some success with Ambrotose glycoproteins, and plants make these sugars naturally, this led me to research plants that make other sugars... sugars that protect cells and proteins.

I came across the Resurrection plant, also known as the Rose of Jericho (Selaginella lepidophylla), a miraculous plant that goes dormant during drought and comes back to life when it rains.

Resurrection plants can survive for months, years, or even decades without water. They are known for their ability to tolerate extreme dehydration, losing up to 95% of their water content and still reviving when rehydrated. Some species, like the resurrection fern, can revive after 100 years of being dried out.

It survives because it makes trehalose sugar, which protects it during dehydration and stress.

Many insects utilize trehalose as a primary energy source and for various other functions. Trehalose is found in the hemolymph (insect blood) and serves as a readily available energy reserve, particularly during flight. Insects like bees, ants, locusts, flies, and boll weevils are known to utilize trehalose.

Everything I researched from that point on I used the keyword “Trehalose” along with it, to see if it was connected to healing diseases and preventing them.

What I found amazed me.

