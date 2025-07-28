Thymus Cures Newsletter

Suzette
2h

I just found this ! My daughter has Down Syndrome- I have trehalose sitting on my counter at the moment ready to start a detox for her (2 weeks) .. do you have any information with Down syndrome? She also had a partial thymectomy when she was 10 months old OHS for mitral valve - she’s pretty very athletic, and not over weight -

Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1hEdited

Disclaimer: I didn't mean to infer trehalose healed my son. It can't replace a thymus or thymus peptides (which has been my sons main problem since his organ was taken from him during heart surgery).

It may help many other people though! 🙏

