I created this post because I feel saddened by the religious persecution people are experiencing and I feel it can be laid at the door of Dark Triad Leaders.

Individuals with Dark Triad traits - Narcissism, Machiavellianism, and Psychopathy - are often drawn to positions of power and are particularly effective at attaining them. In a religious context, these traits can manifest in dangerous ways.

Narcissistic leaders crave admiration and may present a grandiose, charismatic public persona. In a church, they may cast themselves as uniquely gifted or divinely chosen, which draws in followers seeking a powerful guide.

A Machiavellian leader is manipulative and strategic, using people as pawns to advance their own agenda. They may twist religious texts or spiritual authority to justify their actions and maintain control.

Though possibly less common in mainstream religious leadership, psychopathic traits like a lack of empathy (false empathy) and a willingness to exploit others are especially destructive. A leader high in these traits can inflict immense harm while appearing charming and sincere.

Why followers can be vulnerable

Followers can be drawn to and manipulated by toxic leaders for a variety of reasons.

Tribalism: Religious communities provide a strong sense of identity and belonging. The fear of being ostracized can keep people loyal even when they see red flags.

Fear: Toxic leaders often use fear - of divine punishment, ostracism, or the "end of the world"- to maintain control. This can make followers too afraid to question or leave the group.

Grooming and manipulation: Abusive leaders often "groom" their followers over time. They may initially use flattery, attention, and a sense of "specialness" to create loyalty, before beginning a process of emotional and spiritual manipulation.

Lack of accountability: Many religious organizations lack mechanisms to hold leaders accountable. This allows destructive leaders to consolidate power and silence critics.

Suffering of followers

First and foremost - the backlash followers get for their religious leaders corrupt actions causes other religions and people to disapprove. This disapproval leads to a feeling of oppression which further isolates followers who feel they are only doing what God wants them to do… what their religious leader says God wants them to do.

The consequences for followers caught in this dynamic can be severe and can lead to religious trauma, which has serious psychological effects.

Followers can experience severe anxiety, guilt, depression, and a loss of self-worth. Their ability to think critically and make decisions is often compromised.

Isolation and relationship loss: Toxic leaders often isolate their followers from outside relationships. When a follower questions the group, they may lose their entire social network.

A "lost" path: When faith becomes corrupted by toxic leadership, people can feel unmoored and lose their spiritual compass. The very source of comfort is transformed into a source of pain and confusion.

I was in a cult. It is why I am a Morally Autonomous Anti-Tribalist. A spiritual person without a religion. I'm on the outside looking in and see red flags and psychopathy where others see “Bible Prophecy.”

Leaders are human and God of the Bible has punished them many, many times before for even slight missteps. No one is infallible and not questioning leaders is a huge blind spot in most people's human experience.

This post is my own views based on the cult I was in. Those who have been affected by toxic religious environments, or who want to protect themselves from them, I believe, rather than accepting a leader's authority or a purely religious explanation for events, might consider using psychological and social frameworks to understand the potential for harm. This process is essential for healing and maintaining critical judgment just like it would be in the context of any toxic human relationship. Leaders are not infallable, are not God.