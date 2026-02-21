Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2d

Sorry lots of editing on this one. This was a learning experience for me hopefully condensed into an easy read. A convergence of "new" industrial complexes that use taxpayer money to profit globalists.

Reply
Share
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

The probably most essential element is that once these giant prisons are opened, there will always be a use for them, so everybody is in danger.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture