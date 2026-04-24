It's been a long journey. At times it's like a fever-dream. My anxiety is so high my body dissociates, and I feel like I might float away.

The cost is written on our bodies: I started at 114 lbs and am now 99. Daniel started at 90 and is now 85.5 💔. I can’t eat, and I can barely sleep.

The clarity began with his labored breath. When Daniel's nasal flaring went from twice a month to every day, always in the morning, after his night feed. I thought it was his compressed spine.

Then the heart meds started failing, I had to get him off the meds. At this time I also realized his formula has a possible allergen in it. We decided to switch his formula to one he used to be on. He was on Pedialyte in the interim, and suddenly his heart rate went so low that I couldn't give him the meds.

2 days with a perfect heart.

As long as I kept him on the pedialyte his heart rate and blood pressure were unreal they were so low.

We trialed multiple formulas that were like poison in his veins. It was terror watching what they did to him. One gave him salon smelling diarrhea, sweet smelling urine, extreme elevated heart rate that meds wouldn't work on, then he laughed, giggled hysterically (which was adorable but a bit disconcerting) until he didnt. He crashed. Deep blue circles under his eyes. I remembered that "look" and the smell of his diarrhea, like hair dye. It all came back to me. His EleCare eyes:

Then (left) and after trying Elecare again recently (right)

The second formula, elevated heart rate, vomiting, pale, shaking, cold to the touch.

I remembered an Organic Acid Lab done 22 years ago, looked it up in Daniel’s records. It was proof he couldn’t tolerate the formula they gave him all of these years. Shriver 2001, the gold standard Medical book of metabolic disorders, describes metabolic toxins as stripping parts of a child away, their body, causing failing to thrive, their mind, then their organs, the heart.

No more trying formulas that make him more sick. He needs testing and a formula made for him that he can tolerate.

We fought the above battle alone.

Valley Children's hospital GI abandoned him 2 years ago (no hand-off to a competent GI adult doctor who sees complex patients presenting like children (Daniel looks 11 or 12 - 4’4” tall, 86lbs). Their Metabolic Genetics abandoned him - a second time. They refused to help in 2004, said they would help last month then after we got an urgent referral at their request they refused to see him while he was going through one crisis after another and he continues to. Every day is a struggle.

I think...they know they hurt him. They don't want to help him because it will prove the fomulas they prescribed were actually the worst ones they could have chosen - pure amino acids no processing necessary just straight into the blood where they can do maximum damage. High sugar, causing nasal flaring. I have a "denial" letter from their metabolic genetics from 22 years ago after his abnormal test results, they said they were understaffed and only had room to treat "walk-ins" and "hospital patients" which my son was. They also said his genetic deletion disqualifies him - yet his defect included metabolic errors of metabolism which should qualify him doubly - they are "metabolic genetics" after-all. Thats what they do - treat genetic metabolic errors of metabolism.

So, I paid myself for an updated Organic Acid Test, amino acid test, heart tests. It took 10 days to get them all back. The tests revealed he still has these problems and the formula is attacking his heart. He needs a special formula he can tolerate because his defects are beyond just one and there is no formula on the shelf - which is probably why they denied him care… although they could have put him on something a bit more suited to his deletion.

I spend my nights diluting his formula with pedialtye to prevent diarrhea and lower his heart rate. I've always diluted it to prevent diarrhea but never this much. It isnt enough to combat the formulas toxic ingredients so my days are spend doing Pedialyte flushes (higher rate feeds) to lower his heart rate further as it keeps going up through the day if not (as the morning formula processes). Electrolytes, preferably IV form is how you treat a metabolic error of metabolism in critical condition, to buffer and flush.

Even then I cannot get enough in him to maintain weight. There aren't enough hours in the day to both keep his heart rate and maintain weight. More recently his blood pressure is dangerously high with the formula, it seems to be progressive.

I see 3 Daniel's every day, little glimpses of what could be in-between formula feeds I am forced to give him so he doesn't waste away.

His cardiologist says - no more meds. His heart is structurally and electrically sound. We need to deal with his physiological stressor - the formula.

2 doctors now have written referrals to Stanford to save Daniel. A cardiologist today from USC, and his PCP. Stanford has a specialty dept that helps complex cases like Daniel.

Insurance keeps fighting us on referrals and we anticipate the same with these. I try to remain hopeful but Stanford is out of network. We've written grievances, are filing appeals because no other hospital can help Daniel - except maybe the Mayo Clinic or Cleveland Children's Hospital. Both very far away and even less likely to be referred to.

I saved money to cash pay Stanford for an appointment. If they could write a letter of necessity maybe it would force insurance to allow him to be seen.

This is where we are now, fighting, waiting, watching Daniel slowly lose weight.

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I try not to think of the past too much but there could have been a different path for Daniel 22 years ago. When he was a little boy in the hospital, after the organic acid test, before his G-tube, they put an NG tube down him. They gave him very low and slow 24 hour feeds with IV fluids - they basically did everything exactly as you would do for a child with a metabolic error of metabolism who cannot process large amounts of formula all at once. He gained weight and more than that he was a different child. He looked different, like my sister. I took pictures (I need to find them) no autism, so calm. I was amazed.

Then they told me to go home and do the opposite of everything that they had done in the hospital.

Instead of the low and slow feed they did that he could tolerate, they told me to pump-and-dump him - that's what I used to call it. Give only 3 meals a day and if he won't drink his formula force it into him via g-tube after each meal. He immediately had diarrhea after each pump (then his dump) They said that's fine. Don't give Pedialyte just water. At the time I was clueless and didn't see it.

In the hospital when he gained weight he was on constant IV hydration to buffer the toxic formula and remove the acidosis from his blood.

But they forced me to stay on their toxic protocol and if I didn't I was non-compliant.

Now I see it all, as if waking from a hazy dream. It's clear to me.

If I give his formula less diluted he dumps it and his heart rate and BP goes from high to low. His body flushes it out. His body was naturally flushing what it could not tolerate until I started diluting it several years ago. My dilution helped him gain much needed weight (as you can see from the above photos my way was better at helping him gain weight than GI “protocol”) but it wasn't enough to battle the toxins… it was just enough to draw the toxins in 😭💔

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The below is to the little boy who might not have had failure to thrive - and to the little man right now - I see you underneath, waiting for the chance to heal. I've seen your clarity and focus, your calm heart and thoughtful eyes and I love all 3 of you. The round faced edema boy laughing and drunk on toxins. The sunken eyed boy who is sad with a high heart rate and the one in between who gives kisses and hugs, puts his arm on my shoulder and looks me in the eyes with a clarity I've not seen before.

The Unfinished Miracle

The labs were written in a forgotten hand,

A map of a fire they didn’t want to understand.

They saw the "spill" of acids in the glass,

Then turned their heads and let the decades pass.

While deep in the marrow, in the cellular dark,

The fuel wouldn’t catch; it was missing the spark.

Beneath the ribs where the heart should play,

The toxins of "normal" were burning away.

A formula offered like a poisoned gift,

While the chemistry began its silent shift.

Suberic, Adipic - the names of the weight

That pulled on the heart till the hour grew late.

I saw him once, in a clinical glow,

When they let the fluids and the sugar flow.

A "low and slow" trickle, a buffering stream,

That woke up the boy from a starving dream.

The sunken eyes filled, the spirit took hold,

A miracle blooming as the truth was told:

He wasn’t "broken," he was just unrefined,

Waiting for the fuel that his body designed.

But they closed the curtain and sent us away,

To a world of "standard" and "do as we say."

"No Pedialyte," they warned with a frown,

As they watched the weight go trickling down.

The diarrhea burned, the heart took the lead,

Racing 140 to answer the need

To outrun the acid, to outlast the pain,

While the "Standard of Care" looked away in disdain.

They gave him a pill to quiet the beat,

To mask the alarm of the metabolic heat.

But you can’t heal a fire by silencing the bell,

Or feed a soul from a dry, bitter well.

He suffered in silence, his features gone thin,

The perfect boy trapped under paper-gray skin.

But I see you, Daniel, beneath the "mistake,"

In the smile that blooms for the washout’s sake.

We are rebuilding the bridge that they tore,

One drop of the buffer, one calorie more.

No more "trial and error," no more suffering blind,

We are coming to claim what they left behind.

The Long Way Home

We watched the nasal flaring rise like a steady, rhythmic tide,

Searching for a reason in the spine where shadows hide.

We fought the heart that raced away, a engine out of gear,

While "standard" pills fell silent and the danger drifted near.

The meds began to fail us as the fire began to grow,

But the secret wasn’t in the heart it was in the fuel below.

We tried the formulas they gave, like poison in the vein,

A chemical betrayal that would wash away the gain.

"It’s an allergen," we whispered, as the pulse began to climb,

But they wouldn’t see the toxins as they stole his precious time.

Then came the quiet moment, on a drop of salty light,

When the Pedialyte took hold and calmed the terror of the night.

The heart rate dipped, the pressure fell, the racing finally ceased,

And for a heartbeat in the dark, my son was at his peace.

Then I found the dusty pages from twenty years ago,

The labs that whispered warnings that the doctors didn’t show.

The errors were all written there, the proof in black and white,

That his body couldn’t buffer what they forced into his sight.

For twenty years the toxins had been stripping him away,

Masking the beautiful boy who had been begging for the day

The day when someone looked past the "behavior" and the skin,

To find the vibrant, perfect soul that’s always lived within.

I saw him in that hospital, a miracle in bloom,

When they did the "low and slow" and chased acidosis from the room.

He gained the weight, he found his eyes, he was a different boy,

But then they broke the bridge we built; they sent us home to fail,

With a "pump-and-dump" instruction and a heart made paper-pale.

"No Pedialyte," they ordered, as they watched the weight decline,

Calling the burning diarrhea "normal" and "fine."

So now I stand between him and the system's cold disdain,

An army of one mother, holding back the acid rain.

I’m fighting for the Stanford gate, for the one who understands,

To take my son’s fragile life out of the "standard" hands.

I’ve seen the boy who’s underneath, the one they tried to hide,

And I won't stop until he walks back through to the other side.