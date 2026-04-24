Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

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just the truth's avatar
just the truth
Apr 24

No words.....except what a wonderful mum you are.

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1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Apr 24Edited

I’m praying that you and Daniel find a doctor that understands 💝so you can get the formula that Daniel needs to get better ❤️‍🩹

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1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
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