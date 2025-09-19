Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1d

Studies show most people oppose Israel-Gaza war.

This isn't personal. It isn't because people hate Jewish people. It isn't Jewish oppression to disagree with someone else's war or views.

POLLS

A Gallup poll from July 2025 found that 60% of U.S. adults disapproved of Israel's military action in Gaza. In the same poll, only 32% approved.

An Ipsos poll from June 2025 reported that 69% of Americans believe the U.S. should not engage in military action in the Middle East unless directly threatened.

Polling conducted by YouGov in June 2025 showed that 60% of American adults opposed military involvement in the conflict between Israel and Iran, while only 16% supported it.

Even Ukrainians don't approve of their own war anymore.

Ukraine - An August 2025 Gallup poll found that 69% of Ukrainians favored a quick, negotiated end to the war with Russia, compared to just 24% who favored fighting until victory.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
4h

They have made the Holy Land unholy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture