Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
7d

New finding link. Sorry I forgot to include this:

https://www.sciencealert.com/a-parasite-lurking-in-the-brains-of-millions-is-far-more-active-than-we-thought

Reply
Share
Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
7d

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Reply
Share
8 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture