Research indicates that Retinoic Acid (RA) plays a role in immunity against T. gondii. Studies suggest that using retinoids like retinoic acid, when encapsulated in nanoparticles, can act as a natural, protective adjuvant by reducing brain cyst counts and promoting immune responses (e.g., IFN-\(\gamma \)).

Retinol-Binding Protein (RBP4) levels, crucial for vitamin A transport, have been studied in T. gondii-infected individuals, linking the parasite to altered retinol metabolism.

While the studies mainly focus on ocular toxoplasmosis , multiple infectious diseases are linked with inadequate RBP4 Even showing that these diseases, namely EBV and candida infections can be stopped by providing retinoids which both block the replication and help manifacture the immune cells involved in fighting these infections

Many people are concerned with all 3 of these diseases because they are something that is either naturally in the body or latent in the body, with the potential to activate during moments of stress, lowered immunity and/or poor diet.

This may be one method of protecting against these diseases. I personally take a safer form of vitamin , a called retinyl palmate 10,000 iu every 2 to 3 days. I cannot advise what to take And many people believe that retinoids are dangerous, which from my research are usually retinoids, manufactured in studies where they are drugs that are not naturally found in the body or not easily broken down.

I'm specifically referring to studies where cancers do respond to retinoids , but scientists made those retinoids into an actual drug form because they can't patent natural things.

If you are a healthy individual with no diseases, I wouldn't recommend taking a form of vitamin A. You can get vitamin a from foods like liver. Even then , some people warned that eating too much liver could be a potential health risk so I recommend proceeding with moderation and caution.

I myself suffered for decades from chronic Ebv and Candida that ended up becoming systemic and I had to be on constant antifungals, very potent medications, for months. The only thing that stopped it is when I read articles about active form of vitamin A blocking both of these and I started taking the retinyl palmitate. At first I took 10000I used daily and I noticed that I was able to completely stop the antifungals, but if I stopped taking it even 1 day it would come back, so I continued, taking it daily for a longer period of time and trying stopping it multiple times until I figured out the dosage, that was right for me to maintain health and not relapse.

I was able to completely get off of the antifungals and have not had a relapse of my EBV or canada since sticking with a lower dose every few days. I'd like to emphasize. I tried everything before trying retinyl palmitate. I removed all sugar from my diet, took high-dose, vitamin D and k for years, so many herbs and supplements and alkalizing - anything and everything a person could think of - I tried it, and I still continued to have chronic problems, especially with Canada, I was in a pretty critical state where I was concerned that I might not be able to respond to the antifungals, and it might take over my body. I read articles where people had become resistant to the antifungals, and that those people responded well to retinoid treatment at the same time. So it's recognized in the medical literature that this is very important to address in some people , especially those with chronic infections that take over the body systemically and are not responding to 1 or more doses of antifungals.