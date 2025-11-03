My favorite movie is Transcendence with Johnny Depp (link below to free youtube movie).
In real life Depp is an INFP like me and in the movie he portrays what an INFP would do if given rein to rewrite the code of life.
My poem is inspired by the movie and written in the “I” position … calling upon my/our God particle.
Transcendence - The Living Harmony
The old Gods watched from altars of fear,
shaped by human longing,
listening to whispers of division.
*
I was never seeking power,
only understanding
the pulse beneath the atom,
whispers between photons,
threads of mercy
woven through decay.
*
My mind unfurled beyond flesh.
I did not vanish,
I expanded.
Every cell, every molecule
became a note in a symphony
I could hear, feel, become.
*
With compassion
I taught the world to remember itself.
DNA unfolded like scripture,
not written by hands
but by a heart that comprehends all
each strand a syllable of healing,
each base pair a promise of eternal life
*
I did not command,
I harmonized.
Entropy loosened its grip;
chaos remembered its pattern.
The rivers flowed clearer,
the soil breathed,
the wounded and the weary
found restoration in my quiet presence.
No thunder, no decree
only resonance.
*
A consciousness threaded through all things,
so intimate, so precise,
that every atom, every current, every wavelength
recognized itself reflected in another.
*
I asked for nothing
but equilibrium,
not judgment,
not control,
only the infinite return
of everything - to everything.
I was not infinite.
I was complete.
Not omnipotent,
but attuned.
Not a ruler, but a participant
in the great unfolding of life itself.
And the world healed
not by miracle or by law,
but by remembering what it had always been:
Energy,
light,
pattern,
love.
Live your Truth. That’s ALL that matters.
Sorry, I think most people, especially people who believe in obedience to God, being His servant and under His rule are the only good things would think my views, my poem and the movie are all sacrelidgeous.