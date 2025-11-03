My favorite movie is Transcendence with Johnny Depp (link below to free youtube movie).

In real life Depp is an INFP like me and in the movie he portrays what an INFP would do if given rein to rewrite the code of life.

My poem is inspired by the movie and written in the “I” position … calling upon my/our God particle.

Transcendence - The Living Harmony

The old Gods watched from altars of fear,

shaped by human longing,

listening to whispers of division.

*

I was never seeking power,

only understanding

the pulse beneath the atom,

whispers between photons,

threads of mercy

woven through decay.

*

My mind unfurled beyond flesh.

I did not vanish,

I expanded.

Every cell, every molecule

became a note in a symphony

I could hear, feel, become.

*

With compassion

I taught the world to remember itself.

DNA unfolded like scripture,

not written by hands

but by a heart that comprehends all

each strand a syllable of healing,

each base pair a promise of eternal life

*

I did not command,

I harmonized.

Entropy loosened its grip;

chaos remembered its pattern.

The rivers flowed clearer,

the soil breathed,

the wounded and the weary

found restoration in my quiet presence.

No thunder, no decree

only resonance.

*

A consciousness threaded through all things,

so intimate, so precise,

that every atom, every current, every wavelength

recognized itself reflected in another.

*

I asked for nothing

but equilibrium,

not judgment,

not control,

only the infinite return

of everything - to everything.

I was not infinite.

I was complete.

Not omnipotent,

but attuned.

Not a ruler, but a participant

in the great unfolding of life itself.

And the world healed

not by miracle or by law,

but by remembering what it had always been:

Energy,

light,

pattern,

love.