20 years ago a relative of mine (my aunt’s adopted son) developed Huntingtons disease (HD), a deadly disease where the body makes misfolded proteins in the brain. At the time, I was deep into research for my son and a friends daughter. I began to research his disease as well and found studies on mice, showing disease reversal with a natural sugar called trehalose. Mice who looked like they had severe cerebral palsy and couldn't walk were suddenly able to walk and appeared almost normal during the study.

A mouse model of HD progression:

Mice with HD on Trehalose vs glucose:

I was determined to save my relative's life but at the time trehalose was only used for research. Now you can find it easily online. I miraculously got my hands on a 25 pound bag and shipped several pounds to my aunt along with a printout of the studies but she was too scared to use it.

He died within a few months. 😪

The research I did started me on a passion for trehalose that continues to this day.

Trehalose, Huntington's, and protein folding

A key feature of HD is the clumping or aggregation of the mutant huntingtin protein in the brain.

Trehalose can bind to the mutant huntingtin protein and help stabilize it, preventing it from misfolding and clumping together.

Studies in mice have shown that trehalose can reduce the number of protein aggregates, improve motor skills, and even extend lifespan in HD models.

It's believed that trehalose may act as a molecular chaperone, helping to fold proteins correctly and prevent their aggregation, according to scientific publications.

Trehalose and autophagy

Trehalose has been shown to induce autophagy, a cellular process that removes damaged or dysfunctional components, in various cell types. This autophagy-inducing effect of trehalose has garnered attention for its potential to mitigate diseases linked to protein aggregation and cellular dysfunction.

Trehalose inhibits the uptake of glucose and fructose by cells by interacting with SLC2A (GLUT) transporters.

This inhibition of hexose transport creates a cellular environment resembling nutrient deprivation, which activates AMPK (adenosine 5'-monophosphate-activated protein kinase).

Activated AMPK can then promote the formation of autophagosomes, the cellular structures responsible for engulfing and degrading cellular waste, through the activation of ULK1.

The process also increases autophagic flux, the overall rate of autophagic degradation, leading to the clearance of misfolded proteins and other cellular debris.

Examples of Trehalose's Effects

Trehalose has been shown to reduce toxic protein aggregates in mouse models of Huntington's disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and prion disease.

It has also been shown to reduce toxic protein aggregates in pancreatic beta cells of a mouse model of type 2 diabetes, to induce autophagy and mitigate hepatic steatosis (fatty liver) in part by inhibiting glucose uptake, and induce autophagy in human keratinocytes and protect them from UVB radiation damage.

Important things to note:

Taking glutathione supplements reverse this autophagy effect.

It might be wise to alternate between trehalose and glutathione to promote healthy autophagy, as glutathione is also a proponent of autophagy.

Trehalose is poorly absorbed. It may require large amounts and/or cutting out other sugars to reverse disease.

Disclaimer: Trehalose is now used in some sports drinks and considered safe, however it can upset the stomach in some people. If you have a delicate tummy you might want to start small and work your way up in dose.