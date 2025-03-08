What do you think?

I dont know if people are talking about this...

You know how the Day Tapes said they will bring about population decrease in a more "even" compassionate way? I'm not sure I'm wording this correctly but it was inferred their plan is to flood the zone with a hidden agenda of culling people “unawares.”

They have implemented many ways to kill us softly but now, it seems like they are going to give it to us hard.

California is now reporting they want to or, more accurately, need to cut programs that help disabled people like my son Daniel.

Maybe some of what Trump is doing could be good, or “appears” to be good, but...

Trump isn't focused at all on things like toxins in the environment, chemical spills (despite his outward support of places like Ohio). California doesn't appear to be getting the funding for those who lost their homes in the Los Angeles fires. Things aren't looking up on that front, even though Newsome agreed to implement new voter laws and other things Trump asked for.

Social Security has already been struggling to help people get on disability. They are short on staff and require each person be vetted and approved by an actual person - not online. Instead of increasing jobs to help streamline things and get people what they need, he cut 7,000 jobs from Social Security. He can claim he isn't stopping Social Security ...but now it will be even harder to get someone on the phone and the wait may be up to 20 months to be approved or denied help according to one report. Many people will die by then.

Imagine if Trump shut down 1/4th of all DMV's in the USA. This is what he is doing with Social Security.

I notice Democrats had their brand of censorship and now Republicans are having theirs. Part of this is lying to their own base about things like - money for those in need going towards tax cuts for the rich.

I feel like it's too late. Do you feel this way too?

The gates are open and the horses all left. 🐎🐎🐎

Jabs are going full speed. They offer paltry reassurance that chicken and poultry bird flu injections are being stopped… with the side note that - maybe in a year they will approve them. Not good enough. Too little, too late and way too much support from Trump for more ways to inject people with warp speed jabs.

Maybe it's just me. I feel like I'm on a bluff looking over all of it and none of it looks good. We are being teed-up for warp speed culling.

Don't pay attention to the drones… the jabs… or Stargate.