Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Jul 12

A lot of people say OBBA only affects illegal immigrants but articles say it will reduce Healthcare across the board, disproportionately affecting Americans who are disabled, elderly.

I'd like to read the bill for myself rather than trusting others.

I don't advocate free healthcare for people here illegally but cutting insurance for them may not solve all of our problems. Lack of routine medical care may lead to flooded emergency rooms. Just a thought. I could be wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
kitten seeking answers's avatar
kitten seeking answers
Jul 12Edited

all of the politicians (globally) are traitors, this doesn’t end well for anyone but I do worry about & pray for the welfare of disabled and elderly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture