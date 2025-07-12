Donald Trump had an older brother (Fred Trump) who’s son (also named) Fred has a disabled son named William. William was born developmentally disabled, had severe seizures from birth, with mental and physical disabilities.

Trumps nephew Fred advocated for the developmentally disabled and approached Trump to also advocate for them. Trump told him, he should let his disabled son die. On a separate occasion at the White House Trump said all disabled Americans should die.

Because of this Fred voted for Kamala.

Video below discussing this: https://youtu.be/Zufg-Hn1rE0?si=gLa5KBSsMRn-hhCH

Now, people with disabled children who voted for Trump, like this woman below, are afraid their child will lose their health care and nursing care due to Trumps cuts, see video below:

https://youtu.be/UPCFSjnQ8xg?si=8myiCur8tCQ6O208

My son Daniel has severe disabilities, Autism, is non-verbal with birth defects. He was born with a hole in his heart and born very small, was small in the womb, and is still tiny as an adult. He looks like a 9 year old.

Daniel is my love and light, the reason I get up every day. His smile, giggling through the day, communicating his needs, his desire for life and the beauty he brings into this world is a precious gift.

Trump's views are sadly shared by many Republicans. My own grandmother and others in my life have said Daniel should have been left to die. Too many Republicans are pro-life and yet they would promote killing disabled. Many Republicans are also Christian. The love of Jesus isn’t in their heart.

Now my gram, who loves Trump and is a devout Lutheran Christian, is “disabled” and in a nursing home. Not only does she stand to lose decent medical care, they are talking about the cuts requiring nursing homes to reduce the amount of nurses. This will increase the nurse to patient ratio, leading to them sedating patients because they cannot care for them all.