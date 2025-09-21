Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
9hEdited

DISCLAIMER: Not all Jewish people support the war in Israel. This post is not about all Jewish people. It's about Jewish people (Zionists) who demand USA and others support their war and their religion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Carl R Williams's avatar
Carl R Williams
8h

Good pole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture