I sent UCLA an email requesting they remove my son from being researched by them without his consent.

So…. I heard back from UCLA today.

The fact that the UCLA representative emailed me back, acknowledged she received my email and just wanted to verify that I had “clearance” to be able to speak on Daniel’s behalf shows they know what they are doing.

I contacted our local regional center since they are, by the State of California, his legal representative and advocate. I sent them all the information and asked if they could please write a letter to UCLA. I think that they should be involved in representing Daniel since they have a great legal power of the state of California behind them. They should understand what's happening to people like Daniel, where they have no voice. They are not given treatment they need instead studied as they deteriorate.

I sent this message to both UCLA and his caseworker representative which includes my new list of all the ways UCLA harmed my son:

In addition to my last email - I have formally notified the Kern Regional Center (KRC) of this dispute. As the state-mandated agency responsible for Daniel XXX care and rights under the Lanterman Act, KRC is aware that UCLA is conditioning his withdrawal from research on the provision of a legally impossible document (POA). I have requested that KRC escalate this matter directly to your legal and compliance departments if this administrative barrier is not removed. They are prepared to verify my status as his authorized medical decision-maker and to advocate for his right to be free from unauthorized research and specimen storage per Welfare & Institutions Code § 4655.

Inquiry into Withheld and Ongoing Treatment: During his time at UCLA, my son was denied treatment for various conditions despite our repeated visits. I am requesting immediate clarification on whether treatment was withheld or delayed because he was placed in a ‘natural history’ or ‘observation-only’ control group.

Statement of Clinical Negligence, Medical Battery, and Research Malpractice

Patient: Daniel XXX | UCLA MRN: [XXX] | Authorized Surrogate: Heidi XXX

I. Surgical Negligence and Medical Abandonment (Orthopedics)

Failure to Provide Standard of Care: UCLA Orthopedics allowed a manageable 70° spinal curvature to collapse into a catastrophic 120° deformity by failing to coordinate a mandated spinal fusion during a critical growth window.

Departmental Abandonment: Radiology and Orthopedics failed to respond to multiple urgent communications 2008/2009. When eventually reached, the facility claimed “moving” status with non-operational suites but provided no contingency plan or referral, constitutes active Medical Abandonment.

Permanent Iatrogenic Injury: Due to UCLA’s delay, the surgery at Valley Children’s was reduced to a “Rescue Procedure.” The resulting residual 70° deformity and Crankshaft Phenomenon have caused permanent thoracic compression and restrictive pulmonary disability he is suffering with right now.

II. Unauthorized Organ Removal & Immunological Battery (1997)

Unauthorized Complete Thymectomy: Surgical records confirm a total extraction of the thymus organ during cardiac surgery without informed consent or disclosure of the lifelong risks of Iatrogenic Athymia.

Failure of Post-Surgical Safety: Following the removal of his immune system’s “engine,” UCLA failed to perform T-cell quantification or provide mandatory warnings against live-virus vaccines, leaving a fragile infant in a life-threatening immunological state.

Long-Term Immunosenescence: This unauthorized removal has forced Daniel into premature immune aging and chronic vulnerability, which UCLA failed to monitor or treat.

III. Intentional Medical Battery (Allergen Administration)

Intentional Administration of Contraindicated Allergen: Clinical staff intentionally administered Chloral Hydrate despite a documented allergy and explicit verbal protests from the mother and grandmother.

Active Deception: Staff misrepresented the medication’s identity to bypass surrogate refusal, leading to an acute systemic crisis and febrile episodes while Daniel was in a “Failure to Thrive” state.

IV. Unauthorized Research and “Natural History” Tracking

Observational Neglect: UCLA prioritized “Genetic Labeling” (DiGeorge/Genetic defects) over functional treatment. Instead of testing for immune defects which is how he was presenting, with severely immunodeficient, FTT, chronic diarrhea post thymectomy and chylothorax they tested him for DiGeorge syndrome.

By refusing a simple Vitamin D test at my request multiple times despite chronic malabsorption, diarrhea, FTT, Chylothorax and MCT diet, UCLA allowed Daniel’s Osteoporosis to progress untreated to facilitate an “observation-only” research pathway.

Demand for Disclosure: I demand a full accounting of all studies (active or archived) involving Specimen S97-11590 and a list of all registries where Daniel is currently enrolled as an “Observation” or “Natural History” subject.

Legal Notice to UCLA Compliance

Under CA Welfare & Institutions Code § 4655, I am the state-authorized decision-maker. I am formally revoking all consent and demanding the immediate removal of my son from all research protocols.

Furthermore, I demand to know if he is currently enrolled in any ongoing longitudinal studies or data registries. It is my concern that he remains an active subject in research that I do not consent to and that he cannot consent to, which would constitute a continuous violation of his rights under the Lanterman Act.