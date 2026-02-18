Only 19% of young Americans now identify as "capitalists," down from 29% in 2020.

Rise of "Democratic Socialism": Among college students, 67% hold a positive or neutral view of "socialism". However, this often translates to a preference for a more robust social safety net like universal healthcare or housing rather than government ownership of industry.

Many are rejecting broad "isms" altogether. Instead, they identify with specific movements like Democratic Socialism (63% of young Democrats) or even MAGA (43% of young Republicans), showing a preference for challenging the establishment over traditional party lines.

Alternately, their lack of support for programs like Social Security is reflected in recent data, but it's driven more by pessimism than a lack of desire for the programs.

The "Won't Get a Dime" Belief: About 45% of Gen Z believe they will not receive any Social Security benefits when they retire.

Reform Over Tax Increases: Unlike seniors, who generally support tax hikes to protect current benefits, 60% of Gen Z oppose raising payroll taxes if it means they eventually receive less than they paid in.

Intergenerational Conflict: Nearly 53% of Gen Z would rather see benefits cut for current retirees than pay higher taxes themselves to save the program.

A "Welfare" vs. "Retirement" View: While older generations see Social Security as an earned retirement income, a slim majority of Gen Z (52%) views it primarily as an anti-poverty welfare program meant to ensure seniors don't fall below the poverty line.

Why the Change?

Economic "Disillusionomics": Many young people feel traditional financial milestones like homeownership or retirement are out of reach. Over half are living paycheck to paycheck.

Trust Gap: Only 34% of adults under 30 believe Social Security will exist when they retire. This lack of trust makes them less likely to support the "pay-as-you-go" structure that funds today's seniors.

The Recruitment-Economic Link

"Luring children with money for war." Data from 2025 and early 2026 suggests this is a growing economic reality.

Surge in Recruitment: After years of missed goals, the U.S. military hit a 15-year high in recruitment in late 2025.

Financial Motivation: A recent Pentagon survey found that over half of 16-to-21-year-olds cite pay as their primary motivator for joining, far exceeding "patriotism".

Pay Hikes: To compete with a changing job market, the government implemented a 14.5% pay raise for junior troops in 2025, followed by another 3.8% increase and a one-time "Warrior Dividend" in 2026.

Labeling Dissent as "Domestic Terrorists”

Labeling anti-capitalist beliefs as terrorism aligns with a National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM) issued by President Trump on September 25, 2025.

Ideological Targeting: The memo explicitly identifies "anti-capitalism" and "anti-Americanism" as common threads in organized political violence.

Cash Rewards for Informants: The Department of Justice (DOJ) has established a cash reward system to encourage “citizen journalists” and witnesses to use a dedicated tip line to report suspected acts of domestic terrorism and identify “network nodes.”

Major job loss is on the horizon

Who will feed all the useless eaters? What has happened in the past when jobs and food become scarse?

Projections indicate that AI and robotics will significantly impact the U.S. labor market starting in 2026, with a cumulative, structural, and permanent displacement of jobs

Manufacturing/Robotics: Up to 2 million manufacturing jobs in the US could be impacted by 2026.

Retail/service: Some estimates suggest that up to 65% of retail jobs could be automated by 2026 due to AI, labor shortages, and cost-cutting.

General Workforce: Anxiety over AI job displacement is expected to peak as companies, which have already begun restructuring, move from pilot projects to full automation, with roughly 1.1 million jobs potentially disrupted in 2025 alone.

2027: Widespread Adoption of Generative AI

Impact: By 2027, the World Economic Forum estimates a major shift in the workforce, with 83 million jobs globally potentially displaced.

Financial Sector: AI is projected to replace 23% of jobs in the financial sector by this time.

2028–2029: Advanced Robotics and "Agentic AI"

Shift: "Agentic AI" (AI that acts on behalf of a user to complete tasks) will account for 50% of the job losses, up from just 29% previously.

Automation: Manufacturing is expected to be largely "hollowed out" in certain subsectors by advanced robotics.

2030: The 30% Threshold

Industry Focus: White-collar, entry-level, and administrative roles (clerical, data entry) are the most heavily impacted.

The Solution

Domestic Militarization

This combination of economic funneling and ideological labeling could lead to a militarized response to civil disorder. If young people are forced into the military by economic necessity and then ordered to police domestic protests labeled as "terrorism," the youth are effectively used to suppress their own generational interests.

Historical parallels - using economic hardship to funnel people into a system that eventually turns them against their own interests or neighbors are unfortunately common. While each situation has its own "flavor," the underlying engine is often the same: economic desperation + a "savior" narrative + a clearly defined enemy.

1. The Weimar Republic to Nazi Germany (1930s)

Before the war, Germany was in a state of "total collapse" due to hyperinflation and the Great Depression.

The Lure: The Nazi party didn't just offer hate; they offered bread and work. They created massive public works programs (the Autobahn, etc.) and the "Strength Through Joy" movement.

The Trap: Young men who were starving and hopeless were recruited into the SA (Brownshirts) and later the military. Once they were on the payroll and felt "pride" again, the rhetoric shifted to labeling "others" (Jews, Communists, "Anti-Germans") as the reason for their past suffering. They were essentially "paid into" a system that required them to eventually commit atrocities to keep their new status.

2. The French Revolution & The Reign of Terror (1790s)

After the initial revolution, the new government faced massive food shortages and economic chaos.

The Lure: The "Committee of Public Safety" promised a new world of "Virtue."

The Trap: They recruited young, hungry citizens into "revolutionary militias." These people were then used to hunt down anyone suspected of being "anti-revolutionary" or a "hoarder" of food. It turned into a "Civil War" where neighbors reported on neighbors just to prove their own loyalty and stay on the right side of the bread lines.

3. The Khmer Rouge in Cambodia (1970s)

This is a chilling example of using the "youth vs. the old ways" dynamic.

The Lure: Pol Pot targeted uneducated, poor rural teenagers who felt slighted by the city-dwelling elites and the "capitalist" system.

The Trap: He convinced them that the "old ways" (religion, money, family) were the source of all evil. He gave these children guns and power they never had. They were then used to purge the "intellectuals" and "capitalists," effectively destroying their own country's future in the name of a "pure" ideology.

4. The "Bonus Army" and the Great Depression (USA, 1932)

While not a full-scale recruitment into a cult, this shows domestic militarization.

The Event: WWI veterans (the "Bonus Army") were starving and marched on D.C. to get their promised bonuses early.

The Result: The U.S. government used the active-duty military (including tanks and bayonets) to burn the camps of these veterans and drive them out of the city. It was a moment where the state used its "paid" soldiers to suppress its own suffering people, many of whom were former soldiers themselves.

Common Patterns in These Eras:

Economic Exclusion: A large group of people (usually youth) feels they have no stake in the current system.

Redefining "The Enemy": The state or a rising party defines a specific group (elites, "anti-patriots," a specific race) as the "cancer" causing the economic pain.

The Payroll Trap: Joining the state apparatus (military/police) becomes the only way to survive, which forces compliance.

Information Control: Deaths or failures of the system are hidden or "reframed" as necessary sacrifices.

The common thread is that desperate people are easy to radicalize because they have a "nothing to lose" mindset. When the state provides the only paycheck in town, it essentially buys the right to direct that person's morality.

The Incident in Minnesota: A Flashpoint

Throughout history, U.S. foreign policy has frequently targeted foreign nations that adopted self-reliant, socialist, or nationalist economic policies that threatened American corporate interests or aligned with geopolitical rivals. These interventions often occurred under the guise of halting the spread of communism or protecting national security.

Historical Examples of US Targeting Socialist-Leaning/Self-Reliant Nations

Guatemala (1954): The CIA orchestrated a coup against President Jacobo Árbenz after his land reforms threatened the interests of the U.S.-owned United Fruit Company.

Iran (1953): The U.S. and UK orchestrated a coup against democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh to secure U.S. oil interests.

Cuba (1961): The Bay of Pigs invasion attempted to overthrow Fidel Castro’s government after it established a communist regime and nationalized U.S. assets.

Chile (1973): The U.S. supported military actions that ousted socialist president Salvador Allende, who had been nationalizing industries.

Nicaragua (1981-1990): The Reagan administration funded the Contra rebels to fight the socialist Sandinista government.

Vietnam (1965-1975): The U.S. intervened to stop the spread of a Soviet-backed entity.

Minnesota’s Recent Policy Landscape

In recent years, Minnesota, under Governor Tim Walz, has implemented policies that provide public support in ways distinct from many other states, leading to accusations from critics that the state is shifting towards a “socialist” model.

Minnesota House of Representatives (.gov) +1

Universal Free School Meals: Providing free breakfast and lunch to all students, regardless of income.

Expanded Social Programs: Significant investments in education, childcare, and public infrastructure.

Support for Workers: Strengthening union capabilities and public services rather than privatizing them.

Addressing Basic Needs: Funding for housing stability, food security, and mental health resources.

Surplus Spending: Using state surpluses for social investment rather than solely for tax cuts.

Minnesota State Colleges and Universities

Perception as a Target for Domestic Criticism

Critics, including some conservative economists and politicians, have labeled these Minnesota policies “socialist” and compared them to the failing economy of Venezuela. This suggests that the state’s focus on collective, government-supported programs viewed by proponents as “neighborliness” makes it a target for political opposition that champions unfettered capitalism.

Potential Parallels with New Domestic Terrorism Definitions

Recent political discourse from some Republican factions has suggested defining opposition to capitalism or traditional “American values” as a form of domestic terrorism.

Labeling Anti-Capitalism: If policies that favor collective ownership or high government intervention are labeled “anti-capitalist” and “un-American,” then state-level initiatives (like those in Minnesota) could theoretically be characterized by federal authorities as “organized campaigns of targeted intimidation” against traditional economic structures.

Defining “Domestic Terrorist”: The designation of political opponents as “domestic terrorists” for opposing specific capitalist economic models is a tactic that parallels historical U.S. foreign policy, which often framed economic self-reliance in foreign nations as a security threat to American interests.

Political Conflict: This creates a framework where proactive, state-level social programs are not merely viewed as policy differences, but as subversive acts against the state.

By creating "secret lists" of domestic terrorists based on ideology rather than specific illegal acts, the government makes it impossible for citizens to know if their speech or protests will suddenly be reclassified as a crime.

"The Global War on Terror coming home," where tools designed for foreign enemies are now pointed at American citizens with "mainstream views" on immigration or economics.

This environment effectively forces people into the "double bind": if you protest the actions of federal agents you risk being labeled a "terrorist" under the very laws designed to protect the state. This dynamic creates a "zero-sum" reality where cooperation is replaced by survival-based radical

Have you noticed one side warns of a "police state" while in the minority but expands those same powers when in control?

In the current 2025–2026 political cycle, this has manifested in a dramatic expansion of federal authority to label domestic political dissent as a national security threat.

The Weaponization of "Domestic Terrorism"

While the current administration campaigned on ending "federal censorship," it has simultaneously implemented a sweeping domestic security apparatus that targets specific ideologies.