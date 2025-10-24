In 2020 I started following a Chinese news outlet. What they are going through - since the pandemic, and as AI and robotics have taken jobs - has been hidden from us. Homeless litter the streets. Only streets in affluent areas are cleared of homeless.

I believe this is why Trump, after deeming homelessness illegal, started clearing the capital of homeless using the military against our own citizens. He's following China's example in preparation for the coming waves of homelessness.

The escalation of USA's Suicide-Mission

Once upon a time ::in 2019:: I thought our biggest problems were things like Thymus organ theft during infant heart surgery, organ harvesting of live infants to make pharmaceuticals, and killing people who are considered “brain dead” to harvest their organs. This and drug related deaths, child trafficking, the high rate of death from malpractice in medicine, and our sick-care model.

In 2021 I thought our biggest problem became mandated bioweapon-vaccines made for bioweapon-viruses and hospitals murdering people with medazolam-ventillators and lack of basic medical care (like antibiotics) also known as “death-protocols.”

I learned about people commiting suicide over the jabs. Many were forced to get them, then developed severe, chronic, painful, disabling medical conditions.

Canada's MAID -Medically assisted suicide increased during this period. It used to target select groups of people suffering for years with incurable diseases.

Now it targets those who have to wait months to be seen by a doctor, have chronic painful illnesses, mental disabilities and even depression in teens. It's targeting children with disabilities and medical problems. Anyone who might cost the government money, money we all pay in to make sure those in need have it. Money they want to steal from us in multiple ways - like insurance middle-men who take money that could have been used to treat people well and in a timely fashion.

USA has MAID in 12 states now but they are also promoting suicide in multiple new ways…

Politicians want to discontinue affordable housing, SNAP food assistance for elderly, disabled veterans and those who are not able to make enough to pay for food.

Those who don't starve to death might just kill themselves. My mom (75 years old and on SNAP) has already mentioned wanting to commit suicide.

Her space rent is set to increase by close to $200 soon. Everyone in her mobile home park is struggling. Do they want to make everyone homeless?

Health insurance is going up dramatically soon. People who can't afford the increase (after struggling with massive inflation, car and home insurance increases, rent increase, etc) will drop their insurance and have no medical care. These people may die, seek MAID, or kill themselves. Much like the men who killed themselves after the stock market crashes, people won't want to live in this sick system. They won't want to burden their family with debt from hospital bills, lose their home. The promise of life insurance for their family might make them into Martyrs, not seeking treatment in emergency rooms.

Standard medical care which covers treatment for some individuals will now cost tens of thousands per year. Depriving oxygen for people with COPD, emphysema…those people will not survive long. A few years ago my moms neighbor was denied oxygen which he had been using for his COPD. He went from taking care of himself to bed-bound and put on Hospice. They recommend Hospice to people who will die soon. It covers palliative care like morphine-murder-protocols.

His daughter advocated for him and forced them to give him oxygen which helped him to become mobile and function well, get around as usual… all because he had a family member willing to stand up for him - but will a family member make a difference when health insurance simply denies care that used to be standard?

I'm eternally grateful for resources available to us right now but how long will they last?

What about job security as AI and robotics take jobs? What will young people who just finished college do when they graduate and find out the job skills they worked years for, incurred debt for, are now worthless?