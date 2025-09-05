Thimerasol and Aluminum damage the NMDA and ion channels science has proven to be defective in Autism.
The cause of Autism has been studied extensively. Aluminum and thimerasol act on the ion channels and NMDA channels that lead to Autism.
Thimerasol and Aluminum are also toxic to the NMDA channels implicated in Autism. I will highlight only Aluminum below since it is still in vaccines:
Aluminum's affect on NMDA includes prenatal exposure affecting NMDA in the brain of offspring:
Why stopping vaccines won't stop Autism for multiple generations
First, it's helpful to know how toxins affect multiple generations…
Epigenetic Transgenerational Inheritance describes how epigenetic changes caused by environmental exposures can be passed down to subsequent, unexposed generations through the germline (sperm or egg cells). Since the eggs of the developing fetus (the F1 generation) are exposed while in the womb, changes seen in the F2 or F3 generations are a result of transgenerational “inheritance.”
Developmental Epigenotoxicity describe the adverse epigenetic effects resulting from exposure to toxic substances (genotoxicants) during early development, including in utero. The study of toxicant exposure during fetal development is a major area of epigenetics research, as the developing epigenome is particularly vulnerable to environmental factors.
Germline Epigenetics is the study of epigenetic modifications within the germ cells (oocytes and sperm) and how these modifications may be affected by the environment and passed to offspring.
Fetal or Prenatal Epigenetics is research in how the "fetal epigenome" is altered by in-utero exposures and how those changes can influence future health.
Notice how they call some of these genetic defects “inherited,” as if it's defective parents instead of a toxic exposure.
How thimerasol affects multiple generations
My son has a genetic deletion of calcium channel Cav1.2 and NMDA receptor GRIN2B, both implicated in Autism.
After learning about his genetic deletion and researching how these channels are affected, I wanted to connect thimerasol and aluminum to them.
This was not an easy thing to do since this research was not released, probably for fear it would expose vaccines as the cause of Autism.
Notice the articles I have quoted are from 2019-2021. Amazing they are finally discussing this, although no one appears to be making the connections I have.
