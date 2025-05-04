In 2016 a couple purchased a house and property one hour outside Atlanta to have horses and live a peaceful life.

They didn't know that 400 yards away in 2018 a massive data center would be constructed.

Now their peaceful, country life is filled with light, noise and environmental pollution. Poisonous water sediment damages their pipes so they can't even flush their toilet now.

