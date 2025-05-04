In 2016 a couple purchased a house and property one hour outside Atlanta to have horses and live a peaceful life.
They didn't know that 400 yards away in 2018 a massive data center would be constructed.
Now their peaceful, country life is filled with light, noise and environmental pollution. Poisonous water sediment damages their pipes so they can't even flush their toilet now.
Direct link to above:
https://youtu.be/DGjj7wDYaiI?si=lMVdmyfINxx2nglo
Link to some of the data centers going up in 2025:
https://www.buildcentral.com/data-center-construction/
Heidi please don't delete this post. Yet anyways. Hubs is an industrial electrician and has worked on these jobs. I need some time to dig in. Can you wait?