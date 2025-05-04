Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
1d

Link to some of the data centers going up in 2025:

https://www.buildcentral.com/data-center-construction/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
///🇨🇦Toxicanadian🇨🇦///'s avatar
///🇨🇦Toxicanadian🇨🇦///
15h

Heidi please don't delete this post. Yet anyways. Hubs is an industrial electrician and has worked on these jobs. I need some time to dig in. Can you wait?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture