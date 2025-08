They call it love.

https://youtu.be/EQK-Gj4wl1U?si=lXvtgpynGWEBuAY9

I live this - grateful for every day, every little experience, every breath, every step I take unaided and not in pain, every smile on my son's face.

So many things I cherish. I know how lucky I am to have these blessings.

I hope you and your loved ones are all healthy and happy. I'm so sorry to everyone who is struggling right now. 🙏❤️

Big Hugs and blessings to everyone.