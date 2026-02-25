Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
3dEdited

This is why I been making the posts I've made today, why I've done the research I have. I started thinking if they can enroll someone like my son in a trial without my knowledge or consent and laws allow them to get away with this, what might they be doing to other people? That's when I started finding out that it isn't just my son. They are now able to do research on the entire population without our knowledge or consent. They are able to enroll us in trials that we don't even know about and allow us to suffer with conditions without treatment. I wanted to share everything I can with you. I'm not able to share it all right now, but at least something before I take a break to focus on my son.

I wish everyone the very best - Peace, Love and Good Health to you. 💞

Reply
Share
4 replies by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy and others
SUP Wahine's avatar
SUP Wahine
3d

I'm so sorry that you've both been put in this position. It is simply criminal! Is there no court to appeal to? They just have no regard for us, they treat us like animals in their human husbandry project. I will keep you both in my prayers that something can be done and that someone will respond to your appeals for treatment. Stay strong, I'm sure it gets a little harder every day. You are a warrior for Daniel and I know he appreciates everything you do for him. A mother's love is fierce and unstoppable! 🙏🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture