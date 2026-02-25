Daniel has been having progressive cardiac deterioration and tachycardia. Research is pointing to his scoliosis as the cause…scoliosis that has been proven to be caused by having the thymus organ removed during heart surgery.

The chain of events that caused this is the thymus organ is sitting over the lymphatic duct and when they remove it, they can cut this duct and it causes lymph to flood the chest cavity, so the lymph drain out the immune system cells and chyle into the chest cavity and out their chest tubes. The condition is called chylothorax. When he initially started his breast milk after his surgery, when he was 4 months old within minutes white fluid was flooding out the chest tubes and he set off all of the monitors code red. Doctors and nurses were flooding into the room, they pushed me out of the room. They started talking about giving him platelets as I was walking out, and then they had to continue giving him platelets for days and breathing treatments for potential pneumonia, as he continued to leak the milk out of his chest cavity into the tubes, increasing his risk for infection.

And he had to be put on a special diet of mct oil, which has no fat, and he is unable to absorb fat soluble vitamins. This is when he developed scoliosis, a few months after his surgery, as he was on this formula for a long time and this is a direct consequence of having this formula.

His back was bendable like a reptile with metabolic bons disease. He was presenting with vitamin d deficiency, and he also had diarrhea chronically when I asked them if they could test him for D vitamin status, and his bones were so thin I wanted them to do a dexa scan they refused both. This started him on a path of even worsening illnesses due to scoliosis.

When UCLA refused to give him a brace in 2010 And wanted to do spinal fusion surgery, they were supposed to schedule him and they didn't contact me back for months. I tried contacting them, and then I found out through another department that they were actually building a new radiology and orthopedic department, so they weren't even going to be serving clients for 6 more months. I had to find a different hospital that would help him, which took many months and his scoliosis worsened so badly that he was still very bent when they did his initial spinal fusion, he still had a 70° bend which ended up progressing to an over 125° bend over the years.

His scoliosis compresses the heart and the lungs. I'm requesting further testing from his doctors this week to determine if this is indeed the cause of his worsening heart condition. If it is, in order to prevent further deterioration, he needs to have a second spinal fusion surgery called a spinal revision. This surgery is one of the most complex surgeries there is to do, especially in someone like my son who has a severe bend due to failure from his first surgery, an adult with osteoporosis and severe immunodeficiency. One of the biggest risk factors is that the surgery itself causes severe blood loss requiring blood transfusions, and the blood loss causes a complete “washout” of all of his immune cells. The few immune cells he has, he will no longer have, and if he does not get immune therapy he will not survive because he does not have a thymus to rebuild his immune cells or fight infections post surgery.

Sepsis is one of the highest risks of this surgery even in children and adults who have a functioning thymus organ.

I have been refused immune treatment for him so many times - as if they're blocking his ability to receive immune treatment, even though he qualifies due to his immune cell panels, they still won't give him any therapy, and further research is revealing that the hospital that took his thymus organ as a newborn - UCLA - has put these children into a study group where they're not allowed to be treated for their immune problems. The study is called a longitudinal study and it requires that the patients not have any immune therapy in order to determine the result of having their thymus organ removed. The study is based on the premise that they don't know if it causes harm in everyone and what exact harms and risks it causes (even though they do know it causes harm). Because the study premise is worded the way it is and they have received approval from the medical board they can get away with not giving treatment. They are able to flag this in all of his doctor offices, which means he could be facing a surgery right now, where he is not going to get the standard of care and they would let him die before he gets that care, because the doctors who do the surgery know that they can get in trouble if they go against the medical boards that have approved him of being enrolled in this study.

Medical boards can approve of this , even without the parent or patients knowledge or consent.

I am including Google screenshots of the conversation I had with google that shows the proof of all of this and that the concerns I have are valid. I'm now struggling to figure out how I can get him off of this research study.

Of the biggest problems is that once a child is on one of these studies, the doctor fears repercussions from the medical board more than they fear repercussions, for me, because they've been cleared of any liability. And I would need to go out of my way to try to get him off of this study. And get him cleared so that he can get standard of care

I'm deeply concerned for my son right now. I'm also concerned for all the other infants, children, and adults who've had their thymus organ removed without their knowledge or consent and they have been enrolled in this study group.

Not only have they had their organ stolen but they are unable to get standard of care as they suffer throughout their life. 💔💔💔