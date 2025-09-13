I've been reflecting on the recent murder of Kirk.

My first reaction was pain in my heart and sadness for suffering and death all around us.

My second reaction, being trained to question and expose conspiracies, was to ask, who stands to gain the most by his death.

Then I realized, after examining my own views and looking at others - our reaction and speculation seem to say more about us than what reality is.

We project outward what concerns us most.

Some people say Kirk was becoming more concerned by Israel's actions and less sympathetic and supportive of them, questioning more and that got him killed.

Others say he was a really great distraction from other things they are doing that they don't want us to know or concentrate on.

Yet others don't trust anything they see and belief that all of it is fake, Kirk's murder never happened.

So many theories are going around and in some ways each one of them contains a bit of truth. All of them are topics of concern and debate. All of them distract us. If none of them existed, if it was all fake, what would that look like? Who would we become if we could erase it all?

What would the world look like if we could all convince people that our view was right and focus on what were're concerned about most?

We could “all” focus on one problem at a time, check each one off the list and create a world we envision.

For a moment in time I saw things in different perspective, when I looked at everyone around me, focusing on things that are most important to them and concern them the most.

Then I watched people talking about prayer and I understood why. It's a form of escape, and a comfort to focus on something outside of themselves, let everything go, and draw close to others. Believe in something bigger than them and that Kirk is in heaven with Jesus, happy.

Like a bucket of ice water over my head I then listened to the begining of Kirk's wife's speech (I had to turn it off).

I'm no fan of Kirk but was in tears watching his empty chair, knowing his wife and children are without their husband and father, the pain they must be experiencing.

Kirks wife got on and immediately began naming, thanking, and consoling friends, business partners and speaking of her husbands love for Trump and visa-versa.

In a moment of mourning and shock I understand a person might set an outline for themselves to follow, but it felt so off, taking so much time naming the names of business associates, the company, complimenting them, when you're expected to talk about your husband.

As my tears dried up I began to feel like we're all in a Great. Big. (Not so) Beautiful. Soap Opera.

::unplugs TV::