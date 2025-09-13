I've been reflecting on the recent murder of Kirk.
My first reaction was pain in my heart and sadness for suffering and death all around us.
My second reaction, being trained to question and expose conspiracies, was to ask, who stands to gain the most by his death.
Then I realized, after examining my own views and looking at others - our reaction and speculation seem to say more about us than what reality is.
We project outward what concerns us most.
Some people say Kirk was becoming more concerned by Israel's actions and less sympathetic and supportive of them, questioning more and that got him killed.
Others say he was a really great distraction from other things they are doing that they don't want us to know or concentrate on.
Yet others don't trust anything they see and belief that all of it is fake, Kirk's murder never happened.
So many theories are going around and in some ways each one of them contains a bit of truth. All of them are topics of concern and debate. All of them distract us. If none of them existed, if it was all fake, what would that look like? Who would we become if we could erase it all?
What would the world look like if we could all convince people that our view was right and focus on what were're concerned about most?
We could “all” focus on one problem at a time, check each one off the list and create a world we envision.
For a moment in time I saw things in different perspective, when I looked at everyone around me, focusing on things that are most important to them and concern them the most.
Then I watched people talking about prayer and I understood why. It's a form of escape, and a comfort to focus on something outside of themselves, let everything go, and draw close to others. Believe in something bigger than them and that Kirk is in heaven with Jesus, happy.
Like a bucket of ice water over my head I then listened to the begining of Kirk's wife's speech (I had to turn it off).
I'm no fan of Kirk but was in tears watching his empty chair, knowing his wife and children are without their husband and father, the pain they must be experiencing.
Kirks wife got on and immediately began naming, thanking, and consoling friends, business partners and speaking of her husbands love for Trump and visa-versa.
In a moment of mourning and shock I understand a person might set an outline for themselves to follow, but it felt so off, taking so much time naming the names of business associates, the company, complimenting them, when you're expected to talk about your husband.
As my tears dried up I began to feel like we're all in a Great. Big. (Not so) Beautiful. Soap Opera.
::unplugs TV::
I think my post is reflecting my distorted views. People are obviously going to have concerns that are more than just a reflection of them but of everything going on around them, along with concern about the unknown. Assuming that everybody's reactions are just a complete reflection of themselves isn't accurate or fair.
Regarding Kirks wife, I must walk into situations with expectations of others. Expecting Kirks wife to be nearly inconsolable (because that's what I would be). Expecting her to express her sorrow foremost and reflect on his life (as I would do, right before breaking down into a complete basket case or screaming into the void, wailing and making a fool of myself). When I saw her calm and cool, perfectly placed sniffles, focusing on thanking others, naming businesses and pushing kids to get on turning point and do what her husband did it, it felt and still feels wrong to me, like a Grammy acceptance speach followed by a paid promotional advertisement for turning point but maybe that's what a strong and decent person does. They thank others, name names then promote business connections in memory of their loved one, because that's what they value, so others carry on what he did.
I guess I'm still messed up, because it feels cold and somehow wrong to me. I'm sorry. 💔
I hope I didn't come off like I'm judging anyone. If I was, I would be judging myself too!
I guess I'm just waking up to reality.
::eye roll at self::