Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stefatanus's avatar
Stefatanus
7h

Hello Heidi. Be a little careful about long term zinc supplementation. It is possible to create a zinc - copper imbalance which can lead to a relative copper deficiency. Copper is essential in the whole iron - haemoglobin story and also skin pigmentation. Copper and Zinc are antagonists so if you supplement with Copper you would take it at a different time to Zinc. (also you would take it after eating as a horrible nausea effect on an empty stomach) Thanks Heidi 👍🏻 By the way, get a pure copper cup and put some mineral water in it and leave it overnight. Drink that on waking on an empty stomach = Nausea++ 🤢 Ghastly!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
Sy's avatar
Sy
4h

Thank you very much for this highly useful list. I also have long been researching various vitamins and minerals, most of which I have added to my daily suplements as applies to my individual needs, or at least have tried to find them. Where Ilive, not all of them are available.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture