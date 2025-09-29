1.5-2.5 million White Christians were genocided in the Ottoman empire from 1894-1924.

They were Armenian, Assyrian and Egyptian which US considers "White" European descent.

When I asked Google AI why no one discusses white people genocided it says because its a “white supremacy ideology” and not true!

I brought up the Ottoman genocide and they said it doesn't count because they were attacked for their “religion.”

I asked HOW can you know they did not automatically look at some of them and kill them on sight? How do you know it wasn't about ethnic cleansing? It gave a link to a Wikipedia page that acknowledged these people were targeted because of their RACE:

Now they are flooding Muslim immigrants into European countries where Muslim law allows them to commit atrocities towards the people who live there and make communities taking over their terrories and no one cares because white people's voices don't count.

People RIGHTLY separate when they cannot coexist peacefully. It's why most of us feel compassion for people having their own country and we want to defend their rights.

What I find interesting is, Palestine was a rare peaceful place. Prior to Zionists invading Palestine, Muslims, Jews and Christians lived in peace. Palestinians welcomed Zionists into their homes. They felt compassion for them.

The people in control couldn't stand this, could they? Palestinians might teach others to be peaceful so they did their best to exterminate them, corner them, point fingers at them if they fight back.

I don't know how to reconcile this. We will never be rid of psychopathic leaders who want war instead of peace, who manufacture discord and wars when there are none.

My husband is Mexican. I am as far from a “racist” as someone can get considering I 100% embraced him and his family but it took them decades to fully accept me. His parents were against having a white DIL. Could I call this racism? Maybe. It felt like it sometimes but they didnt murder me over it, didn't demand I become a Catholic, and it was also their right to feel however they chose when faced with 6 of their 8 children getting involved with and married to white people of all different backgrounds and religions. Sometimes races and religions mix, sometimes they don't. I think immigrants who don't go through citizenship, understand and respect laws, are at a high risk of bringing their laws to other lands where they are not welcome.