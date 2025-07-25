Rearchers have discovered a new way to identify and track people using Wi-Fi signals—and I’m not talking about anything relating to your electronic devices. This tech can identify a specific, individual person, and track them in a physical space and across locations, based on how their body interacts with Wi-Fi signals.

WhoFi is a deep learning pipeline that identifies individuals using only Wi-Fi signals, achieving up to 95.5% accuracy.

The hardware used to develop it wasn’t anything special. These results were achieved using the Wi-Fi signals generated by two TP-Link N750 routers, which are pretty basic models that aren’t even using the latest, fastest Wi-Fi tech.

“WhoFi,” a system developed by researchers at La Sapienza University of Rome, can “fingerprint” individual people, track them in physical space, and re-identify them in the same or a different location, based on the way Wi-Fi signals bounce off and through them.

Unlike conventional identification with cameras it isn’t affected by light conditions and can “see” through walls and other physical objects.

The implications are staggering, given the ubiquity of Wi-Fi in nearly every public and private space.

“It could be used to track where a person goes and when, including private residences, if the Wi-Fi data were sold or otherwise obtained. It goes without saying that government agencies would be extremely interested in getting access to that data.”