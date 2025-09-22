Cerebral folate deficiency caused by autoantibodies to folate receptor alpha leads to Autism in some. A recent meta analysis was conducted on the use of and Leucovorin (Folinic Acid) treatment in Autism Spectrum Disorders.

However, Autism is a disease with many causes that lead to disruptions in the brain. These pathways converge, which may allow Leuvocorin to help Autism, no matter the cause or defect.

Vaccine adjuvants Aluminum and thimerasol disrupt ion channels leading to Autism in children and mice. Leuvocorin may help these children also.

Folate influences N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) ion channel receptor function (damaged due to vaccine adjuvants) primarily by regulating the levels of homocysteine and possibly by competing with glutamate for binding sites. These mechanisms have significant implications for brain health, particularly in cases of brain ischemia, excitotoxicity, and certain neurodevelopmental disorders like autism.

A key, indirect connection between folate and NMDA receptors involves homocysteine, a neurotoxin. Folate (Vitamin B9) and Vitamin B12 are critical for converting homocysteine into the amino acid methionine. A deficiency in folate leads to high levels of homocysteine in the body and brain, a condition called hyperhomocysteinemia.

Supplementing with folic acid lowers homocysteine levels and can therefore reduce NMDA-mediated excitotoxicity and neurotoxicity.

A structural similarity between folate and glutamate, the primary neurotransmitter for NMDA receptors, may lead to direct competition for receptor binding. ⚠️ Studies on this competition have produced mixed results, with some suggesting that excess folate may inhibit NMDA receptor function during neurodevelopment.

Implications in brain health and disease

Following a stroke, the brain experiences excessive NMDA receptor activation, contributing to brain damage. Studies show that folic acid supplementation can protect the brain by inhibiting this overactivation.

Neurodevelopmental disorders

Research suggests that ⚠️ overconsumption of folic acid during pregnancy may be linked to a higher risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), potentially due to folate's interference with normal glutamatergic signaling during brain development.

In the context of my son's 12p13 deletion affecting the NMDA receptor subunit gene GRIN2B, leucovorin (folinic acid) may indirectly influence the remaining NMDA receptors by lowering homocysteine levels and restoring normal folate metabolism. A GRIN2B deletion causes a loss-of-function effect on the NMDA receptor, which leucovorin could potentially mitigate by addressing an associated metabolic imbalance.

My son currently has megaloblastic anemia, what Leuvocorin is medically approved to treat. I have had him on high dose methylcobalamin and L-5-methylfolate(with his doctor's approval) for months with little to no improvement of his anemia so this may be an option.