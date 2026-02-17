Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2dEdited

In between writing a screenplay and this long post on the dow 🤣🤣🤣 I've also learned more details about my son's heart issue and specific herbal aqueous extract of nettle that may help him and others to strengthen their heart. I learned that I can make medical dog tags with a qr code for my autistic nonverbal son that links to a medical page, showing all of his health issues. This might be a good idea for a lot of people who have complex medical needs. but i'm sure you don't want to hear all about this. I could write 2 more posts plus a sequel to this post with all I've learned today ...gahhhhh. I need to get off the internet lol.

Hopefully everyone's presidents day is going well. 🇺🇲🙏

Reply
Share
1 reply
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy's avatar
Heidi Heil STOPS Thymectomy
2d

Skip to the end for the epstein part. I heard about the recent bank bailouts and thought maybe they have something to do with Bondi's dow at 50,000 deflection.

In my curiosity I asked Google 100 questions and I thought maybe other people would be interested in all the nuance and inner workings.... but you probably already know and would have appreciated a 2 paragraph post getting to the Epstein point.

::sigh::

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thymus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture