Dark triad personalities feed into extremism by offering no real solutions only tit-for-tat, inciting people to greater animosity and pendulums that swing ever higher in both directions.

Pendulum in politics: One side takes power, censors and cancels the other, then the other side gets into power and does the same exact thing they just accused the other of doing.

Pendulum in woke culture: (name calling and physical abuse of gays and trans) - victim cries out then gets vengeance becoming the bully, making others onto victims.

This can be seen in disturbed trans shooters who were themselves called viscious names like "demon" (oppressed) by their own parents. The pendulum swings and they became the bully (oppressor), take it a step further and kill (oppress) while still seeing themselves as the victim.

“Taking it a step further” is also part of the pendulum. One bad action can turn into whole sale massacre.

“I will see your bet, and raise you.”

In a previous post I explored other interpretations of Revelations (not mine) that show how others see religious events unfolding right now.

People on the outside looking in, even very religious people are not in support of actions taken by Zionist leaders right now.

Thus, the Pendulum in Religion: (controversial example)

The oppressor (nazis) oppresses (Jewish) then the oppressed (Jewish) justifies oppressing others (God made me do it) and still sees themselves as the victim.

I'm not saying all Jewish are this way or see themselves as victims. This is how it appears to some on the outside looking in. People will always find excuses and Bible prophesy is vague and up to interpretation for any dark triad religious leader to manipulate for their own gain.

We are all on this pendulum until we wake up and chose to get off.