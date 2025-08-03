Jane was suffering from extreme manic-depression. At times she went into the hospital with mania, thinking she could see into the future and had a relationship with an alien. She couldn't get out of bed in the morning and suffered greatly.

Her boyfriend, who has a very peaceful, patient, loving vibe, became her caregiver. His research into her disease led him to the gut microbiome and fecal transplants curing mental illness.

They tried DIY fecal transplant with his poo, via enema syringe 6 times in 3 months. Nothing changed then suddenly… Jane said, “The magic started happening.” She was getting up earlier in the morning and her depression lessened and lessened. She became confident and happy. She started running like she used to as a child and her depression disappeared.

Her mom said, “she became the person she was meant to be.”

Her psychiatrist was against her going off meds but he worked with her to wean her off them. She had one large manic episode then no more. She’s been cured for 8 years now.

Her story below also discusses scientists who want to pursue this potential cure, unable to get funding for a clinical trial.

No one seems to want natural cures.

Link:

https://youtu.be/Le5LKPNlOHQ?si=XJjAq79vro9ZEjQ5

There was a time I really wanted my son to have a professional fecal transplant from an extremely healthy person but I was unable to find a doctor who offers this therapy and I myself am not healthy enough to be a donor.