I woke up to a message this morning on Celia Farber's page. My son Daniel, his thymectomy and suffering, has not been in vain. He is helping others and so have you!

Thank you to everyone who follows my page raising awareness of thymectomy during heart surgery. You have made a difference in others’ lives. How amazing you all are. I'm blessed to have each and every one of you following my page and taking part in this effort to help babies and children.

I'm so grateful for you.

The message I received today:

My response:

I might need to take Daniel to the emergency today. I almost took him last night. His fever was so high 103+ and wouldn't go down, heart rate up. We are on day 4. I can't keep giving him round the clock Tylenol and advil every 6 hours, lukewarm baths, him half naked under a fan with the house kept cooler in order to keep it down. It could be an infection. His oxygen is great and Lungs sound good. I'd like him to have blood work and an X-ray to rule out infection.

June of 2024 Daniel developed pneumonia. He ran out of his thymus peptides 2 years prior and I was not able to access them again. His doctor that helped him retired and the peptides are prohibitively expensive and only available overseas, ordered in bulk.

In July 2024 people here on substack helped me to get Daniel's thymus peptides. 🙏❤️

Daniel was sick late last fall and he did not get pneumonia for the first time. The thymus peptide he got last July are in medical studies. They prevent severe respiratory infections and pneumonia in children with immunodeficiency.

This time his illness and fever aren't going away like last time but I am hoping his thymus peptides have prevented pneumonia this time also.

Others in the area are getting an illness with high fevers but they have not lasted 4 days and worsened like Daniel's has.

His thymectomy may still leave him vulnerable to more severe illness. I am unable to access all the peptides the thymus makes and he no longer has a thymus organ which carries out other functions, aside from making 30 or more peptide hormones that regulate the immune system.

Wishing everyone good health.