Thymus Cures Newsletter

Thymus Cures Newsletter

Home
Archive
About

February 2025

August 2024

June 2024

HUMAN BODY PARTS - 10 billion dollar industry + New Genetic Tissue Bank
Human Tissues are a 1 billion dollar industry, Birth-tissue is an additional 2 billion dollar, unregulated industry and global Organ Transplantation…
15
Organs Harvesting Horror Story - 1 child had 3 funerals
From the same hospital that denied baby Ethan life saving treatment, refused to allow a hospital in Rome to take over his care and pulled the plug on…
15
Doctor Who refused to Help Daniel in 2004 Retires After $2.7 million drug made from live babies thymuses is FDA approved
My emails with Dr.Markert from Duke University
22
Vaccines contraindicated in Thymectomized People
**Also for anyone who wonders about VAX shedding**
17
Duke University *IS COVERING THEIR TRACKS* link I've used for 2 decades no longer works
They are Killing my links, are they covering their tracks?
18

May 2024

© 2025 Thymus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture