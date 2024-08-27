Thymus Cures Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trump policies and the Day Tapes
What do you think?
Mar 8
22
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Trump policies and the Day Tapes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
25
Study shows Antidepressants increase mental decline in Dementia Patients
A new observational study using data from the Swedish Dementia Registry reveals dementia patients taking antidepressants experience faster cognitive…
Mar 5
11
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Study shows Antidepressants increase mental decline in Dementia Patients
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
February 2025
You have helped save children from thymectomy during heart surgery ❤️
I woke up to a message this morning on Celia Farber's page.
Feb 1
16
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
You have helped save children from thymectomy during heart surgery ❤️
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
August 2024
Surgically Mutilated Infants and teens Study
How many of the children recruited for this study were told they are researching the impact of having their immune organ harvested and sold to…
Aug 27, 2024
10
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Surgically Mutilated Infants and teens Study
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
June 2024
HUMAN BODY PARTS - 10 billion dollar industry + New Genetic Tissue Bank
Human Tissues are a 1 billion dollar industry, Birth-tissue is an additional 2 billion dollar, unregulated industry and global Organ Transplantation…
Jun 2, 2024
25
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
HUMAN BODY PARTS - 10 billion dollar industry + New Genetic Tissue Bank
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Organs Harvesting Horror Story - 1 child had 3 funerals
From the same hospital that denied baby Ethan life saving treatment, refused to allow a hospital in Rome to take over his care and pulled the plug on…
Jun 2, 2024
21
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Organs Harvesting Horror Story - 1 child had 3 funerals
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
15
Doctor Who refused to Help Daniel in 2004 Retires After $2.7 million drug made from live babies thymuses is FDA approved
My emails with Dr.Markert from Duke University
Jun 1, 2024
34
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Doctor Who refused to Help Daniel in 2004 Retires After $2.7 million drug made from live babies thymuses is FDA approved
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
22
Vaccines contraindicated in Thymectomized People
**Also for anyone who wonders about VAX shedding**
Jun 1, 2024
12
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Vaccines contraindicated in Thymectomized People
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
17
Duke University *IS COVERING THEIR TRACKS* link I've used for 2 decades no longer works
They are Killing my links, are they covering their tracks?
Jun 1, 2024
16
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
Duke University *IS COVERING THEIR TRACKS* link I've used for 2 decades no longer works
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
18
May 2024
She's Asking for her Thymus Organ back
Her heart surgery scar is visible, if you look close…
May 31, 2024
13
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
She's Asking for her Thymus Organ back
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
The Thymus, IODINE and Immunity
The thymus, as well as many immune cells, have the ability to capture and metabolize iodine to support the innate immune system in fighting viral and…
May 22, 2024
62
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
The Thymus, IODINE and Immunity
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
27
1-2 million Thymuses are Stolen Every Year
Adult Thymectomy - DEATH RATE TRIPLES WITHIN 5 YEARS
May 17, 2024
18
Share this post
Thymus Cures Newsletter
1-2 million Thymuses are Stolen Every Year
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
21
© 2025 Thymus
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts